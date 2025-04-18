How to soothe irritated skin: 6 essential tips by experts

Irritated skin can result from various factors, including dryness, overuse of skincare products, harsh ingredients, excessive sun exposure without protection and even chlorinated water. If your skin feels inflamed, red, or sensitive, taking immediate steps to calm it is essential. Suffering from skin irritation? These 6 lifestyle tweaks are all you need.(File Photo)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sagar Gujjar, MD Dermatologist (IFAAD), Founder and Head of Skinwood Luxury Aesthetics Centre, recommended three effective ways to soothe irritated skin.

1. Gentle and hydrating skincare routine

Beauty tips: Have dry skin? Check easy-to-follow hydrating skincare routine here

When dealing with skin irritation, switch to a mild, hydrating skincare routine. Use a gentle cleanser with a balanced pH to prevent further dryness. After cleansing, apply a hydrating cream to lock in moisture and support the skin barrier. Avoid using active ingredients like AHA, BHA and retinol, as they can worsen irritation. During the day, always wear a sunscreen with at least SPF 30 that includes hydrating ingredients to provide extra nourishment. At night, incorporate a soothing routine by using a hydrating sheet mask with hyaluronic acid, followed by a calming cream. Avoid active ingredients until your skin has fully recovered.

2. Professional in-clinic treatments

For faster relief, consider professional treatments tailored for irritated skin. Hydrating and soothing medicated masks, combined with LED light therapy, can help reduce inflammation and promote skin healing. Another advanced option is exosome therapy, which enhances skin regeneration, repairs damage, and speeds up the soothing process. These treatments work at a deeper level, accelerating the skin’s recovery.

The best sunscreen lotion for sensitive skin can keep the irritation away.

3. Lifestyle adjustments for long-term skin health

To prevent future irritation, adopt habits that support your skin’s well-being. Always use sunblock before sun exposure, choose skincare products suited for sensitive skin and avoid excessive use of makeup or harsh treatments. Staying hydrated and maintaining a balanced diet rich in antioxidants can also help strengthen your skin’s natural defense mechanisms.

In today’s fast-paced lifestyle, skin irritation is becoming more common, triggered by pollution, harsh weather and excessive cleansing. Bringing his expertise to the same, Nikhil Kakkar, Founder of IKCURA Skincare, asserted that gentle, science-backed solutions are the key to restoring skin health.

If you are struggling with dryness, redness or sensitivity, here are three essential tips to keep your skin calm and healthy, as recommended by Nikhil Kakkar.

1. Stay hydrated and limit hot showers

One of the easiest ways to prevent skin irritation is by drinking enough water. Hydration plays a crucial role in maintaining the skin’s moisture balance, keeping it plump and resilient. Another important factor? Avoid hot showers—while they may feel comforting, hot water strips the skin of essential oils, leading to dryness and sensitivity. Opt for lukewarm water instead to maintain skin hydration.

Take lukewarm showers instead of hot showers.

2. Use a gentle cleanser and avoid overwashing

Washing your face too often or using harsh cleansers can disrupt the skin’s protective barrier. Tea Tree and Mint Face Wash is the perfect solution—formulated to gently cleanse without stripping natural oils. With tea tree to fight acne-causing bacteria and mint to soothe inflammation, it leaves the skin fresh, calm, and balanced.

3. Moisturise twice a day with vitamin C

A hydrated skin barrier is essential for preventing irritation. Moisturizer with Vitamin C provides deep hydration while repairing and protecting the skin. Infused with powerful antioxidants, it helps reduce sensitivity, combat environmental damage, and promote a natural glow. Applying moisturizer twice a day ensures that your skin stays nourished and irritation-free.

By following these simple yet powerful steps, you can soothe irritation, prevent future flare-ups and achieve naturally healthy skin because skincare should be about care, not compromise.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.