Supermodel Miranda Kerr drinks this juice every morning on an empty stomach: Know her diet secrets for fit body at 41

Miranda Kerr is an Australian model and businesswoman, who rose to prominence in 2007, as one of the Victoria's Secret Angels. She was the first Australian Victoria's Secret model. In a 2022 interview on the The Skinny Confidential podcast, the mom-of-four discussed her diet and wellness routine. Also read | Shalini Passi has ghee shot first thing in the morning Miranda Kerr drinks cold-pressed celery juice every morning. (Instagram/ Miranda Kerr)

Morning routine that Miranda Kerr swears by

First thing in the morning that Miranda opts for is water with lemon, which she believes helps kick-start her digestion. Each morning Miranda, 41, also drinks almost a litre of celery juice on an empty stomach. It’s a ritual she’s been doing religiously for years.

Speaking about her morning routine, she said, “Basically, when I wake up in the morning, I have like 32 ounces (0.9 litres) of room temperature water; one lemon squeezed in that flushes everything out from the night with you sleeping or maybe lack of sleep. Then I have 32 ounces of cold-pressed celery juice and the celery is really alkalizing for your system; it helps me with energy levels, it's helped with digestion. I really love it. After that I have this detox smoothie and that's really good and actually the whole family has that and what is in it is blueberries, banana, barley, grass spirulina, fresh orange juice, dull seaweed and cilantro. It just helps detox the body.”

Healthy eating habits

Miranda's diet is all about whole, nutritious foods. The model, who is a fan of yoga and walking on the treadmill to stay fit, said, “I like fish and I will eat red meat, especially around that time of the month (when she is menstruating). I normally eat an early dinner with the kids. I'll have like a soup in the evening, and sometimes grilled fish.”

About Miranda's family

Miranda's first husband was actor Orlando Bloom, whom she married in 2010 and divorced in 2013. They have a son together, who was born in 2011. In 2017, the supermodel married Evan Spiegel, the co-founder and CEO of Snapchat. They have three sons together.