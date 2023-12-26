Healthy breakfast smoothie bowls: From green smoothie to avocado bowl, 5 delicious and creative recipes you must-try

For those who need something nutritious on the go, healthy smoothie recipes can be the perfect solution. All you need to do is throw a few ingredients into a blender, grab a straw and a glass, and you're ready to go in seconds. Simple, right? However, not every smoothie will help you achieve your dietary goals. In fact, many of the ready-made smoothies (including smoothie bowls) you buy in the shops are low in fibre, protein and fat, and overly sweet. But don't worry, we've put together some quick, healthy and lip-smacking smoothie recipes that you can throw in your blender straight away, whether you're looking for healthy smoothies to help you lose weight or just want a more wholesome way to start your day. (Also read: 3 delicious and healthy recipes to relish walnuts this winter season ) Healthy breakfast smoothie bowls: 5 delicious and creative recipes you must-try (Unsplash)

Smoothie Recipes for Breakfast

1. Green Smoothie

(Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur)

Green Smoothie recipe (Instagram/@Giorgi Iremadze)

Ingredients:

Apple (medium), chopped – 1no

Cucumber (small), chopped – ½ cup

Cashew nuts (soaked) – 8nos

Celery, chopped – 1 tbsp

Ginger, chopped – ¼ tsp

Lemon Juice – 1tbsp

Spinach, chopped – ½ cup

Mint leaves – handful

Moringa leaves – ¼ cup

Kale, chopped – ½ cup

Ice cold water – ½ cup

Method:

1. In a mixer grinder add apple, cucumber, cashew nuts, celery, ginger, lemon juice and ice cold water. Blend it to gather until smooth.

2. Once this is blended add all the leaves into it along with some ice cold water. Blend it fine into a smoothie. You can stain the green smoothie or can serve it as is.

3. Quick tip - make sure all the ingredients are cold and once the green smoothie is made serve it immediately.

2. Banana Smoothie

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Banana Smoothie(Unsplash/@Louis Hansel)

Ingredients:

1 ripe banana

1 cup low-fat yogurt

¼ cup low-fat milk

A pinch of cardamom powder

2 tablespoons honey

¼ cup walnut kernels + for garnishing

Method:

1. Peel and cut banana.

2. Blend banana with yogurt, milk, honey, walnuts and cardamom powder till smooth.

3. Serve immediately garnished with walnut kernels.

3. Apple and Date Smoothie

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Apple and Date Smoothie(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

2 cups chilled, peeled and roughly chopped apple

8 deseeded and chopped black dates (kala khajur)

¾ cup chilled whisked curds (dahi)

½ cup ice-cubes

Method:

1. Combine the apples, dates, curds and ice-cubes and blend in a juicer till the mixture is smooth and frothy.

2. Pour equal quantities of the smoothie into 2 individual glasses.

3. Serve immediately.

4. Avocado Smoothie Bowl

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Avocado Smoothie Bowl(Unsplash)

Ingredients:

2 medium avocados

20-30 baby spinach leaves

4 bananas, peeled and frozen

3 tbsps blanched and peeled pistachios

2 cups milk

2 kiwis, peeled

Banana slices for garnish

Orange segments for garnish

Fresh pomegranate pearls to sprinkle

Edible flowers for garnish

Halved almonds for garnish

Desiccated coconut to sprinkle

Method:

1. Deseed avocado and remove pulp. Transfer in a blender jar.

2. Add baby spinach leaves, bananas, pistachios, milk and blend to a smooth puree.

3. Transfer in a serving bowl. Arrange kiwi, banana slices and orange segments on top.

4. Sprinkle pomegranate pearls on top.

5. Garnish with edible flowers and halved almonds.

6. Sprinkle desiccated coconut on top and serve.

5. Papaya Smoothie

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Papaya Smoothie recipe (Unsplash)

Ingredients:

2 cups papaya cubes

3/4 cup chilled milk

1/2 cup curd (dahi)

1 tbsp honey

1/2 tsp vanilla extract or vanilla essence

12 ice-cubes

Method:

1. To make papaya smoothie, combine all the ingredients in a mixer and blend till smooth.

2. Pour the papaya smoothie into 4 small glasses and serve immediately.