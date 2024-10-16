The wings of Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024: Decoding the iconic accessory as the fashion show returns

After a six-year hiatus, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 is finally back with a host of stars like Tyra Banks and Ashley Graham in tow. The much-awaited fashion show is returning in 2024 to its original format with a few key updates after the brand advertised the new rendition to “reflect who we are today”. But despite the show being largely popular across the world for its glamour, we still don't know the significance of the wings, and what it means for a model to be granted access to the glorious accessories. Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024

Contrary to popular belief, the wings don't make the model an Angel. Angles are models who receive high-value contracts that come with obligations for various promotional activities, including photo shoots and special appearances. While each Angel is guaranteed at least one pair of wings, the remaining wings are assigned to other models participating that year. Therefore, models honoured with the opportunity to wear wings, though not classified as Angels, achieve a significant milestone in their modelling careers. The size and extravagance of the wings they wear can also reflect their level of success within the brand.

How are the wing-bearers selected?

The selection process for winged models can spark debate. Some have worked for years to earn their first pair, such as Josephine Skriver, who didn’t receive her wings until becoming an Angel in 2016 which was a big five years after her debut. In contrast, models like Bella Hadid have been chosen to wear wings in their very first show.

The wing designer Marian Hose, shared insights with Vogue UK about the process, noting that wings are typically assigned to models only in the final weeks leading up to the show. While the final model is fitted for her wings up to three times, the fitting models wear the wings several times throughout the production to ensure a perfect fit. Skriver also revealed that special code words are used during fittings, ensuring only a select few know who will wear wings until they’re unveiled on the runway. Along with the iconic runway lineup, this year's musical guests — Cher, Lisa, and Tyla — dominated the night, making history as the first-ever all-female lineup of artists to perform at the show.