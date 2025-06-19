Woman 'with no Botox and fillers' shows rubbing frozen cucumber on face brightens skin: Does it really and is it safe?

Chances are you might have heard of the frozen cucumber skincare hack, a trending hack. Beauty influencer Amal K has tried it and shared the benefits in a May 15 Instagram video titled, “I am 37 with no Botox (Botulinum toxin — often referred to by the brand name Botox) or fillers: Frozen cucumber edition.” Also read | Woman shows rubbing banana peel on face works like Botox for brightening skin: But does it? Amal K shared a video of her frozen cucumber skincare routine. (Instagram/ Amal K)

Rubbing a frozen cucumber on skin

In the accompanying video, Amal demonstrated how using a frozen cucumber provides a natural, cooling sensation, leaving skin feeling refreshed. The cold temperature also reduces puffiness, soothes inflammation, and tightens pores, she added.

She said, “I am 37 years old, and I have never had Botox or fillers. One thing I do daily is an ice facial; but today, we are going to use a frozen cucumber. Before you start, make sure your face is nice and clean.”

Amal added, “Cucumber contains vitamin K, so it is just going to help curb the appearance of dark circle, help the lymphatic around your eyes and reduce the appearance of puffiness. We all love that, right? It also helps blood circulation, brightens your skin, minimises pores. After you are done, don't throw the whole cucumber, just cut the top little piece off and throw it in the freezer (For use again).” In her caption, she wrote: “Frozen cucumber in the am.”

A dermatologist’s perspective

But does this frozen cucumber skincare hack actually work? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr DM Mahajan, senior consultant, dermatology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said that 'frozen cucumber massage can offer some temporary benefits to the skin, but it’s not a miracle solution'.

He said, “Cucumbers are rich in water, antioxidants, and vitamins like C and K, which can help soothe the skin and reduce puffiness especially when chilled or frozen. When applied cold, they help constrict blood vessels, which can reduce under-eye bags, calm inflammation, and make the skin feel tighter and fresher.”

Temporary benefits

Dr Mahajan added, “Massaging the face with frozen cucumber may give your skin an instant glow by improving blood circulation. The cooling effect also helps close pores and reduce redness, making your skin look smoother and more even-toned. Plus, the act of massaging whether with cucumber or a cold roller stimulates lymphatic drainage and reduces puffiness.”

However, from a clinical point of view, Dr Mahajan said 'the effect is temporary'. “Frozen cucumber does not treat deeper skin concerns like acne, pigmentation, or wrinkles. Also, if used directly on very sensitive or dry skin, the extreme cold may irritate or damage the skin barrier. Dermatologists recommend wrapping the frozen cucumber in a thin cloth before using it or letting it thaw slightly to avoid cold burns.”

Not a substitute for medical treatment and skincare

According to Dr Mahajan, 'frozen cucumber massage is safe for most people and can refresh the skin temporarily'. It’s a nice home remedy for quick results before an event or to start your day, but it shouldn’t replace your regular skincare routine, Dr Mahajan said and added, “For long-term skin health and beauty, consistent cleansing, hydration, sun protection, and dermatologist-approved products are more effective. So yes, enjoy that chilled cucumber rub now and then, but don’t expect it to replace your sunscreen or anti-ageing cream.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.