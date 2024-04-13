Fighting heatwave to weight loss; 8 mind-blowing benefits of cucumber this summer

Cucumber or Kheera can be the ultimate summer superfood for you with its amazing ability to beat the heat, aid in weight loss and help in digestion. With heatwave gripping many parts of the country, keeping the body naturally cool and preventing heat illnesses is crucial. Cucumber has been trusted for thousands of years for its cooling properties and extensively used in traditional medicines and culinary preparations. With low calories, soluble fibre, water content and abundant micronutrients, cucumber can also keep your heart healthy, regulate blood pressure, prevent cancer and many other chronic diseases. Besides, it also boasts of wonderful benefits for your skin health. (Also read: 10 hydrating fruits to beat the heatwave and stay healthy) ith low calories, soluble fibre, water content and abundant micronutrients, cucumber can also keep your heart healthy, regulate blood pressure, prevent cancer and many other chronic diseases(Freepik)

Summer season can be quite uncomfortable due to hot and humid weather conditions. Water loss due to sweating and heating of the body due to scorching summer heat are inevitable and necessitates changes in diet. While one must be tempted to indulge in sugary drinks and frozen foods, they can further deplete energy levels and do not cool down the body from inside. It is important to have cooling foods with high water and fibre content to ensure excellent digestive health and robust immune system.

Cucumber with its 96% water content and rich nutrient profile is an amazing choice in summers as it can help hydrate the body and maintain adequate blood pressure, soothes skin, helps in digestion and reduces fat and help in weight loss. Cucumber contains potassium, fibre, magnesium, manganese and vitamin A, C, K. It has antimicrobial properties, helps in detoxification, digestion, preventing cancer and other bone diseases.

HOW TO EAT CUCUMBER IN SUMMER

Cucumber can be added to your diet in a variety of ways and due to its refreshing taste, it can make any food interesting.

Add it to your salads, home-made chaat, smoothies, dressings, soups, ice pops, pickle, or in toppings.

You can also make a detox drink by adding small cubes of cucumber to the water along with fresh mint leaves and some lemon. It will keep your stomach cool in summer and also keep your digestive health in top shape.

TOP BENEFITS OF CUCUMBER IN SUMMER

1. Treats heat stroke: There are very few things as cooling as a cucumber during extreme weather conditions. It is used as a home remedy for heat stroke patients to reduce the heat of their body. Slices of cucumber are kept on head of the people with heat stroke for relief.

2. Weight loss: Cucumber is an excellent snack during summer season being low in calorie and rich in fibre. It can also help nourish the body with a variety of antioxidants and flavonoids.

3. Soothes eyes: If your eyes are tired due to heat or they are puffy, keeping a cucumber slice for 10-15 minutes can relieve the strain and help your eyes feel refreshed.

4. Hydration: Considering it is high in water content, having cucumber can prevent dehydration and also provide give relief from the summer heat.

5. Reduces blood pressure: A storehouse of potassium, magnesium and dietary fibre, cucumbers can help lower blood pressure and reduce risk of heart diseases.

6. Digestion: Add loads of cucumber pieces to your plate as having this fruit can keep stomach cool and makes your stool soft. Thus, it helps regularise bowel movements.

7. Reduces blood sugar levels: Cucumbers are also known to balance blood glucose levels and are helpful in management of diabetes.

8. Glowing skin: Cucumbers juice application can make your skin young and supple. Its anti-inflammatory properties can lighten your skin and reduce tanning. It also reduces wrinkled and fine lines.