Madhuri Dixit's beauty tip for glowing skin before parties uses just 2 simple ingredients: ‘When your face looks dull…’
Madhuri Dixit, 57, says chilled cucumber slices in milk can help lessen puffiness while 'waking up' your tired-looking skin. Here's everything you need to know.
Did you know soaking cucumber slices in milk and applying them to the face can offer several benefits, including hydration, soothing irritation, and reducing puffiness? Even Madhuri Dixit swears by it! In a video dated 13 November 2020 that she shared on her YouTube channel, the actor revealed her ‘quick’ beauty tip for glowing and clear skin, which includes two simple ingredients: cucumber and milk. Also read | Madhuri Dixit’s beauty secret to glowing skin at 57 is this healthy drink she swears by
Madhuri Dixit's cucumber and milk beauty hack
She said, “I want to give you a quick tip: use it when you feel your face is looking dull and dry or you are not feeling so good, and you have to go out or attend a party. All you have to do is chop cucumber into round slices, soak it in some milk and keep it in the fridge for 10-20 minutes. Then place these slices on your face and eyes for 10-15 minutes and wash off with cold water. Your skin will look all woken up and fresh. This really helps revive your skin.”
How can cucumbers benefit your skin?
Milk can provide gentle exfoliation and moisturising, while cucumber offers cooling, anti-inflammatory, and hydrating properties. But can Madhuri's beauty hack really make your skin look fresh?
According to a report shared on October 18, 2019, by Healthline.com, cucumbers have anti-inflammatory properties, plus they’re loaded with antioxidants and nutrients like vitamin C and folic acid, making them an excellent ingredient for a DIY face mask.
Packed with vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients, cucumbers are one natural ingredient that may benefit your skin on several fronts, including reducing swelling and puffiness. According to a 2023 study published on Pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov, cucumbers have the ability to reduce swelling and puffiness of the skin. This may be especially helpful if you’ve been running low on sleep and find you have dark, puffy circles under your eyes. Chilled cucumber slices or cucumber juice can help lessen puffiness while 'waking up' tired-looking skin.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.