Honey is the beauty buzzword on everyone’s lips right now

Move over 10-step routines — the clean beauty movement is all about glow with zero guesswork. And who’s stealing the spotlight? The humble jar of honey. Not new, not niche — just a timeless kitchen-to-vanity essential now having its social media moment. From lip masks to sleeping packs, DIY scrubs to scalp soothers, honey’s oozing into every corner of beauty land. The hashtag #honeyskincare has over 26.7k posts and counting, leading to several global brands bringing out products with honey as their star ingredient. As the clean beauty movement gathers momentum, honey fits easily into that space.

Not just a trend

Today’s beauty ethos leans on trust, simplicity and clarity. In a landscape increasingly dominated by fewer steps and fewer ingredients, honey is the kind of quietly effective multitasker that feels both familiar and forward-thinking. A 2024 Gitnux report backs it up: 60% of global users prefer skincare made with ingredients they recognise. Nearly half are more likely to buy products with organic or easy-to-understand ingredients.

An ingredient with ancient (and global) appeal

In Ayurveda, honey is classified as a Yogavahi a catalyst that enhances the potency of other ingredients it’s paired with. It’s been used in healing ointments, hair elixirs and skin balms for centuries. In Ancient Egypt, Cleopatra is said to have bathed in honey and milk. In Korean beauty, fermented honey is valued for its skin-repairing enzymes. And today, this centuries-old ingredient is being re-contextualised, not as exotic, but as essential, courtesy celebs including Beyonce, who uses raw honey in her wellness regimen and even keeps beehives at home. Janhvi Kapoor’s go-to face mask is a blend of honey, curd and seasonal fruit. And Meghan Markle describes honey harvesting as a calming ritual

What makes honey a skincare hero

Dr Deepali Bhardwaj, dermatologist, shares:

Supports skin microbiome: Raw honey is rich in prebiotics, nourishing good bacteria and helping strengthen the skin barrier.

Gently exfoliates: Natural enzymes remove dead skin cells without irritation, making it ideal for sensitive skin.

Fades acne scars: Its mild hydrogen peroxide content supports gentle cell turnover over time.

Soothes sunburn: Anti-inflammatory and cooling properties help calm the skin and accelerate healing.

Reduces scalp build-up: Helps remove sebum and residue between washes.

Prevents lip pigmentation: Regular use can minimise darkening caused by dryness or sun exposure.

Uncommon honey hacks

Dermatologist Dr Monica Chahar suggests:

Toner base: 1 tsp honey + 2 tbsp rosewater will give you the best glow

Sleeping mask: Mix with squalane or facial oil and leave it overnight

Pre-shampoo: Honey mixed with aloe will help achieve an itch-free scalp

Honey ice cubes: Freeze with green tea and rub it post-sun or pre-makeup

Lip polish: Mix honey, beetroot, and sugar, and you’ll have a homemade tint, scrub, and gloss all in one.

Cuticle balm: Mix with olive oil and massage to soften instantly

Proceed with care

Dr Bhavuk Dhir, dermatologist, cautions: While generally safe for all skin types, honey, especially raw, can cause mild allergic reactions in people sensitive to pollen, bee products or certain plants. A patch test is always recommended. Avoid applying it to broken or infected skin, and be mindful of buildup when using it on the scalp. Overuse, or combining it with strong exfoliants, may also lead to dryness.