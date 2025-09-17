The Morning Show Season 4: Release date, cast, plot, episode schedule and more

After a two-year break, the award-winning series from Apple TV+, The Morning Show, is finally returning with its highly anticipated fourth season. Starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, the newsroom drama will pick up two years after the explosive events of Season 3, promising new power struggles, personal conflicts, and timely themes of media trust in an age of deepfakes and disinformation. Jennifer Aniston is back in Season 4 of The Morning Show.(AFP)

The show’s latest season will premier this September on Apple TV+, with each episode getting released thereafter on a weekly basis.

The Morning Show Season 4: What to expect?

According to Cosmopolitan, the fourth season picks up after the UBA-NBN merger, now rebranded as UBN. The network faces a changing media world, with employees navigating hidden agendas, shifting alliances, and the mounting challenges of AI-generated deepfakes undermining public trust.

As per Apple TV+, the new season will explore “newfound responsibility, hidden motives, and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America”.

How many episodes will The Morning Show Season 4 have?

The Morning Show Season 4 will have a total of 10 episodes, with each of them expected to last between 45 and 55 minutes.

Weekly release schedule

Apple TV+ will release new episodes every Wednesday at midnight PT (3 AM ET). The complete episode schedule is:

Episode 1: September 17 – My Roman Empire

Episode 2: September 24

Episode 3: October 1

Episode 4: October 8

Episode 5: October 15

Episode 6: October 22

Episode 7: October 29

Episode 8: November 5

Episode 9: November 12

Episode 10 (Finale): November 19

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston reveals how she ‘maintains’ her beauty while ageing gracefully: ‘I think it starts with…’

Returning and new cast members

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston are back as Bradley Jackson and Alex Levy. They are joined by Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Nicole Beharie, and Nestor Carbonell. Season 3 cast member Jon Hamm will return with his role as tech tycoon Paul Marks, according to Deadline.

The report added that a number of new characters are also introduced in Season 4, including Jeremy Irons as Alex’s father, Marion Cotillard as Celine Dumont, Aaron Pierre as Miles, Boyd Holbrook as podcaster Brodie, and William Jackson Harper as Ben, the network’s Head of Sports.

Where and when can I watch The Morning Show?

On Wednesday, September 17, 2025, Season 4 will make its official debut on Apple TV+.

Also Read: The Morning Show season 4 trailer drops: Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon return to UBN | Watch

FAQs

When does The Morning Show Season 4 premiere?

Season 4 premieres on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

How many episodes are in Season 4?

There will be 10 episodes, released weekly on Wednesdays through November 19.

What time will new episodes be available?

Episodes drop at 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET each Wednesday on Apple TV+.

Who stars in Season 4 of The Morning Show?

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon lead the cast and are joined by Billy Crudup, Jon Hamm, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, and more.