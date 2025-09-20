Dublin Airport evacuation: Why was Terminal 2 cleared? Is it fully operational now?

Dublin Airport resumed operations after Terminal 2 was temporarily evacuated on Saturday morning, following a security alert triggered by a suspicious item found in a passenger’s luggage. Thousands of passengers were directed to designated assembly points as airport staff and police responded to the call. People queue inside Terminal 2 at Dublin Airport, following its reopening after it was evacuated as a safety precaution.(REUTERS)

The airport operator, DAA, described the move as a precautionary measure, adding that “safety and security” of the passengers and staff was their "absolute priority", reported Sky News.

Army bomb disposal unit called

According to another report in The Irish Times, An Garda Siochana, Ireland’s national police service, requested assistance from the Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit. The specialist team was deployed to examine the item, but later confirmed there was no ongoing risk. The alert was officially stood down in the early afternoon.

Flights resume after temporary halt

The evacuation caused temporary disruption to flights, with operations resuming at around 2 pm (local time). DAA advised that some knock-on delays could still be expected through the day and urged passengers to check with their airlines for the latest travel updates, the Sky report added.

In a statement, the airport said that Terminal 2 has received all-clear and passengers will shortly be allowed to re-enter the terminal. They added, “Some temporary disruption to flight schedules may occur, so passengers are advised to check with their airline for the latest updates. We appreciate our passengers’ patience and cooperation.”

No link to European cyberattack

The evacuation was unrelated to a cyber-attack that had affected operations at various major European airports earlier in the day. However, Dublin and Cork airports were experiencing minor impacts from the software issue affecting airports across Europe, as some airlines were operating on a manual process.

Authorities also noted that there were significant levels of traffic on roads approaching Dublin Airport during the alert. Gardaí told people to allow extra time if travelling to the airport.

In the interim, airport officials commended passengers for their understanding of the situation. Thousands of people had been safely diverted to an assembly area before they were allowed back into the terminal following the "all clear."

FAQs

Q1: Why was Dublin Airport evacuated?

A: Terminal 2 was evacuated after a suspicious item was discovered in a passenger’s luggage.

Q2: Was there a bomb threat?

A: The Army’s bomb disposal unit investigated the item and confirmed there was no ongoing risk.

Q3: Were flights cancelled?

A: Flight operations were temporarily halted but resumed around 2 pm. Some disruption and delays were reported.