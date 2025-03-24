Caught on cam: Drunk shirtless man goes on rampage at Dublin airport after missing flight

A shocking incident unfolded at Dublin Airport when an intoxicated man erupted into a destructive frenzy after missing his flight. A viral video circulating on social media captured the man, who was shirtless and wearing black jeans, smashing airport furniture in a fit of rage. The man was arrested after the video went viral.(X/@AviCultureEn)

The footage showed him hurling chairs across the seating area near the departure gate and damaging the bag size-checking equipment. At one point, he even acknowledged the camera recording him, flexing and nodding before continuing his rampage.

Security personnel eventually arrived and managed to restrain him. The Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) confirmed the incident, stating that the man had arrived at the airport intoxicated and reacted violently after missing his flight.

“Airport Police at Dublin Airport responded to an incident in Terminal 1 this morning which resulted in a male individual being arrested,” the DAA said in a statement. “The passenger arrived at the airport intoxicated, missed his flight, and proceeded to cause significant damage to our airport.”

The statement further expressed hope that legal action would be taken against the individual. “We hope the justice system deals with him appropriately and also that we never see him at Dublin Airport again,” they added.

Police have since confirmed the man’s arrest. He has been charged with criminal damage and is set to appear before a court in Dublin.

Unruly passenger

Earlier this year, another shocking video surfaced on X, capturing the alarming moment when an unruly passenger attempted to open the emergency exit door mid-flight on a Korean Air plane. The incident occurred in mid-air, causing panic among passengers as the man reached for the exit. However, the potentially disastrous situation was swiftly averted due to the quick response of the cabin crew, who intervened and restrained the passenger before the situation escalated further.

The video showed the tense moment when the man tried to open the emergency exit door, sparking alarm among passengers. Several cabin crew members rushed to intervene, pulling him away from the door. As the man resisted, the situation escalated, prompting as many as five crew members to work together to subdue him. The team ultimately pinned him down, preventing any further danger and successfully averting a potential catastrophe.