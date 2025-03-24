Adultery to abduction: Rippling co-founder Prasanna Sankar’s explosive allegations against wife Dhivya

Rippling co-founder Prasanna Sankar took to social media on Sunday to accuse his wife of infidelity and abducting their 9-year-old son. Sankar is currently in the midst of a messy divorce with wife Dhivya Sashidhar. In an explosive post on March 23, the Singapore-based tech entrepreneur, who is currently in India to file for divorce, made a series of explosive allegations against his estranged wife. Prasanna Sankar has accused his wife of adultery and abduction.

HT.com has reached out to Sankar and will update this copy on receiving a response.

Prasanna Sankar and Dhivya Sashidhar met as students at the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli (NIT Trichy). They got married 10 years ago and share a 9-year-old son, whose custody is at the centre of their very public fight.

Here are 5 allegations levelled by Prasanna Sankar against his wife Dhivya:

Adultery

In his now-viral X thread, Sankar accused his wife of adultery, claiming she was having an affair with a person named Anoop. The affair went on for over six months. The tech entrepreneur claims he found out about the affair when Anoop’s wife sent him screenshots of the conversations between him and Dhivya.

“Me and my wife, Dhivya, were married for 10 years and we have a 9 year old son. Recently our marriage broke down after I discovered she was having an affair with a person named Anoop for 6+ mos,” he claimed on X, sharing the screenshots he received from Anoop’s wife.

False cases

Sankar also accused his wife of filing a series of false cases against him, including domestic violence and rape. He says that Dhivya filed the false charges as she was unhappy about the divorce settlement.

“After that we were negotiating the terms of how many million dollars I need to pay her, as a part of our divorce. She was unhappy and decided to instead file a fake police complaint against me saying I hit her,” he wrote.

The Singapore-based founder accused his wife of filing a false rape case against him. He says that Dhivya has also accused him of circulating her nude photographs.

“Singapore police have investigated these allegations, found them baseless and have cleared me from all charges,” he wrote on X.

Abduction

Prasanna Sankar accused Dhivya of kidnapping their 9-year-old son as they fought a bitter custody battle. He claims that Dhivya filed a divorce case in the United States, not India, in an attempt to wrangle a bigger settlement out of him. She then ‘abducted’ their son and took him to the US.

“I filed an international child abduction case in the US. And the judge ruled in favor of me and asked to return the child,” he said.