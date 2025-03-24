Who is Rippling co-founder Prasanna Sankar, engaged in bitter custody battle with wife?

Tech entrepreneur Prasanna Sankar has accused his estranged wife of harassment in the midst of a bitter custody battle. In a series of explosive social media posts, Prasanna Sankar accused his wife of having an affair, shared screenshots of her messages to her alleged boyfriend, and claimed that she had filed fake police complaints against him as they go through a divorce. Prasanna Sankar is the co-founder of Rippling

According to Prasanna Sankar, his wife filed fake rape, domestic violence and kidnapping cases against him, using her connections with the police to harass him. The entrepreneur has, in turn accused his wife of kidnapping their 9-year-old son.

Who is Prasanna Sankar?

Prasanna Sankar (full name Prasanna Sankaranarayanan) is an Indian-origin entrepreneur settled in Singapore. He was born and raised in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli (NIT Trichy), which is also where he met his wife.

Sankar is a prominent tech entrepreneur, best known as the co-founder of Rippling, a workforce management software company currently valued at approximately $10 billion.

Before co-founding Rippling, he gained experience at major tech companies, including an internship at Google in 2006 and a subsequent position at Microsoft Canada.

According to his LinkedIn profile, since January 2023, Sankar has also served as founder of 0xPPL, a decentralized social network for the crypto natives.

“I used to do a lot of programming contests: I was ranked #1 in India at TopCoder while at college. 2x Google Code Jam world finalist. 2x ACM ICPC world finalist,” the entrepreneur reveals on LinkedIn.

Google Trends

A Google Trends report shows how interest in "Rippling" began on March 23.

Interest in “Rippling” has spiked since Prasanna Sankar made the explosive allegations in his X thread yesterday. According to Google Trends, search queries for Rippling started around 4 pm on March 23 and peaked around 2 am on March 24. Maximum searches came from Karnataka, followed by Goa and Telangana.

Related queries included “Rippling founder wife” and “Rippling CEO”.