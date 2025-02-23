NIT Trichy: A look at placement records of only non-IIT in the top 10 of the Engineering category in NIRF rankings

When one thinks about the best Engineering colleges in the country, IITs are the first institutes that come to one's mind. The centre's National Institute Ranking Framework also gives top ranks for the Engineering category to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology. NIT Trichy: Placement records of only non-IIT in NIRF top 10 for Engineering(Courtesy/NIT, Trichy)

However, the National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli (also called NIT Trichy) is one exception. Since 2019, the institute has been featured consistently in the NIRF rankings for the Engineering category. In 2024, it was ranked 9th best in the country for Engineering, making it the only non-IIT to feature in the top 10.

Placements may not be the ultimate factor that a prospective undergraduate Engineering student considers, but they play a key role when s/he decides which institute to choose.

Here is a look at NIT Trichy's undergraduate placement records for the last three years. This is based on the data submitted by the institute for NIRF 2024.

In the 2020-21 academic year, 811 students graduated from the institute in the minimum stipulated time. Of them, 563 were placed, while 163 opted for higher studies. The median salary was ₹10,80,000.

In the next academic year (2021-22), 865 students graduated from the institute within the minimum stipulated time and 645 of them were placed. The median salary was ₹12,00,000.

Of the total students who graduated, 133 went for higher studies.

In 2022-23, as many as 1,075 completed their graduation from NIT Trichy within the minimum stipulated time. A total of 853 students were placed and 142 went for higher studies.

The median salary was ₹15,76,000, as per the data available on the NIRF website.

As per the data submitted by the institute for NIRF 2025, in 2023-24, a total of 1,029 students from NIT Trichy graduated within the minimum time, and 791 got placed while 158 decided to go for higher studies. The median salary was ₹14,35,000.