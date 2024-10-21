Unsure of a seat in IIT for engineering? Here are top 10 alternative institutes to consider as per NIRF Rankings 2024

Studying at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) is considered the ultimate dream for engineering aspirants who want to make it big. In fact, preparation to crack the entrance tests starts from an early stage. But when a student fails to avail a seat at an IIT, does it mean he/she has lost the ‘golden chance to success’? Check out the top 10 alternative institutes for IIT for engineering as per NIRF Rankings 2024.(Representative image by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

While IITs are globally recognised for their impeccable education standards, India is home to many other institutions that are renowned for their courses, faculty, alumni networks, and much more. These institutions have also secured high ranks in the latest edition of the NIRF Rankings 2024.

In this article, we will check the top 10 institutions in India for engineering other than IITs as per NIRF Rankings 2024:

1. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli: Ranked 9 in the NIRF Rankings 2024 for engineering, the National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu has an overall score of 66.88.

2. Vellore Institute of Technology: The second-best alternative to an IIT for engineering studies is the Vellore Institute of Technology or VIT. As per NIRF Rankings 2024, VIT is ranked 11 among the top institutions in India. It scored 66.22.

3. Jadavpur University: Located in Kolkata, West Bengal, Jadavpur University is ranked 12th in the list of top 100 Indian institutions for engineering. The institution scored 65.62 as per NIRF Rankings 2024.

4. S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology: The S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology is located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and is ranked the 13th best institution for engineering in India. The institution scored 65.41.

5. Anna University: Also located in Chennai, Anna University is ranked 14th in the NIRF Rankings 2024. The institution scored 65.34 in the rankings for the top engineering institutions.

6. National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal: Ranked 17 among the top 100 institutions for engineering in India, National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal, is another educational institution that engineering aspirants can consider. It scored 64.27 in the NIRF Rankings 2024.

7: National Institute of Technology Rourkela: The National Institute of Technology Rourkela is ranked 19th in list of best engineering colleges in India as per NIRF Rankings 2024. The institution scored 63.38.

8. Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani: Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani is ranked 20th among the top 100 institutions to be listed in the NIRF Rankings for engineering. The institution scored 63.04.

9. National Institute of Technology Warangal: Ranked 21 in the latest edition for NIRF Rankings for engineering, NIT Warangal has an overall score of 61.72.

10. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham: Located in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is ranked 23 among the top engineering colleges in India. It has an overall score of 61.29.

It may be mentioned here that the NIRF Rankings 2024 were released by the Ministry of Education on August 12. These rankings are aimed at helping students choose the right institution that can offer a course of their choice– eventually contributing to their success journey.

NIRF ranking methodology draws from the overall recommendations understanding arrived at by a Core Committee set up by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions.