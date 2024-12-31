Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Placement or higher studies? What IISc graduates prefer- A look at last 3 years' data

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 31, 2024 02:59 PM IST

IISc excels in University and Research rankings, with undergraduates largely opting for further studies. In contrast, postgraduate students prefer placements. 

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is India's top institution in University and Research categories, according to the central government's National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF).

IISc, Bengaluru(Hemant Mishra/Mint)
IISc, Bengaluru(Hemant Mishra/Mint)

The institute's primary focus is to impart “world-class higher education in an environment of fundamental and applied research in science and engineering”.

Also read: Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath donates to IISc Bengaluru on father’s first death anniversary

Data shared by the institute for NIRF 2024 shows that most undergraduates choose higher studies over jobs when it comes to placements.

In 2020-21, a total of 91 students graduated from IISc, but only 6 of them were placed, while the remaining 85 opted for higher studies.

A similar picture was in 2021-22, when 98 students graduated, only 4 opted for placements, and 89 went on to pursue higher studies.

In 2022-23, a total of 106 students graduated from the institute, of whom 4 went for placements and 96 opted for higher studies.

Also read: Study Abroad: UCL’s collaboration with IISc, IIT Delhi & AIIMS to open more doors for Indian students

However, placement records of the institute's postgraduate programmes show a different picture. The majority of IISc's postgraduate programme students go for placements instead of higher studies.

Postgraduate two-year programme
YearNumber of students who passedNumber of students who opted for placementsNumnber of students who opted for higher studies
2020-2138623430
2021-2231828712
2022-2338230418
Postgraduate three-year programme
2020-21513615
2021-2220136
2022-2318108

The median salary of graduates placed in 2020-21 was 13,50,000, while it was 22,50,000 in 2021-22 and 30,00,000 in 2022-23.

Also read: QS Rankings: IIT Delhi leads Indian varsities in sustainability, IISc in world's top 50 for environment education

For postgraduates of the two-year programme, the median salary in 2020-21 was 20,00,000, and it was 22,50,000 in both 2021-22 and 2022-23.

For postgraduates of the three-year programme, the median salary was 21,69,000 in 2020-21, 27,50,000 in 2021-22 and 27,50,000 in 2022-23

Get latest news on...
See more
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On