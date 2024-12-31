Placement or higher studies? What IISc graduates prefer- A look at last 3 years' data

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is India's top institution in University and Research categories, according to the central government's National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF). IISc, Bengaluru(Hemant Mishra/Mint)

The institute's primary focus is to impart “world-class higher education in an environment of fundamental and applied research in science and engineering”.

Data shared by the institute for NIRF 2024 shows that most undergraduates choose higher studies over jobs when it comes to placements.

In 2020-21, a total of 91 students graduated from IISc, but only 6 of them were placed, while the remaining 85 opted for higher studies.

A similar picture was in 2021-22, when 98 students graduated, only 4 opted for placements, and 89 went on to pursue higher studies.

In 2022-23, a total of 106 students graduated from the institute, of whom 4 went for placements and 96 opted for higher studies.

However, placement records of the institute's postgraduate programmes show a different picture. The majority of IISc's postgraduate programme students go for placements instead of higher studies.

Postgraduate two-year programme Year Number of students who passed Number of students who opted for placements Numnber of students who opted for higher studies 2020-21 386 234 30 2021-22 318 287 12 2022-23 382 304 18 Postgraduate three-year programme 2020-21 51 36 15 2021-22 20 13 6 2022-23 18 10 8

The median salary of graduates placed in 2020-21 was ₹13,50,000, while it was ₹22,50,000 in 2021-22 and ₹30,00,000 in 2022-23.

For postgraduates of the two-year programme, the median salary in 2020-21 was ₹20,00,000, and it was ₹22,50,000 in both 2021-22 and 2022-23.

For postgraduates of the three-year programme, the median salary was 21,69,000 in 2020-21, ₹27,50,000 in 2021-22 and ₹27,50,000 in 2022-23