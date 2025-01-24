Caught on camera: Korean Air passenger attempts to open emergency exit door mid-flight

A shocking video has emerged on X (formerly Twitter), capturing the alarming moment when an unruly passenger attempted to open the emergency exit door mid-flight on a Korean Air plane. The incident unfolded in mid-air, causing panic among passengers as the man reached for the exit. However, the potentially disastrous situation was promptly averted after the quick response of the cabin crew, who intervened to restrain the passenger before the situation escalated further. The cabin crew successfully thwarted the attempt.(X/@Crazyclips)

The video captures the tense moment when the man attempts to open the emergency exit door mid-flight, causing alarm among passengers. Several cabin crew members can be seen rushing to intervene, trying to pull him away from the door. The situation escalates as the man resists, prompting as many as five crew members to work together to subdue him. The team ultimately pins him down to prevent any further danger, effectively averting a potentially catastrophic situation.

Take a look at the video:

This is not the first incident of its kind involving Korean Air. Earlier, on November 8, another unruly passenger on a flight from Bangkok to Seoul attempted to open the emergency exit door during the journey. The flight, which was approximately an hour into its five-and-a-half-hour journey, faced a tense moment when an unidentified male passenger, seated in a crew-only jumpseat, reached for the emergency door handle.

Upon being confronted by cabin crew, the man reportedly displayed non-compliant behaviour, including verbal aggression and threatening movements. The crew, however, managed to restrain him before the situation escalated further.

Korean Air later confirmed the incident, emphasising that safety protocols were effectively followed and all passengers and crew onboard were unharmed. The airline reiterated its commitment to ensuring passenger safety and stressed the importance of adherence to in-flight regulations.

