‘Right to abuse’: SpiceJet faces backlash over alleged mistreatment amid 4-hour flight delay

A video capturing a heated exchange between passengers and SpiceJet airline ground staff has surfaced on social media, sparking discussions about the incident.

According to the caption accompanying the video, the flight was initially scheduled to depart at 11:40 AM but was delayed by four hours, leading to frustration among the passengers. The caption elaborates that after two hours of waiting, passengers began requesting food, water, and refreshments. However, the airline staff reportedly told them that these items would take another two hours to arrive, as they were "coming from Mumbai to Goa." This explanation left passengers even more upset, as it appeared no arrangements were made to address their immediate needs.

The caption further alleges that “nobody cared” about the passengers’ concerns, and the airline staff were “being abusive towards the passengers.” The user expressed disappointment over the situation, stating, “It’s so sad to watch all this,” while criticising the lack of proper guidelines to protect passengers' rights.

The video begins with a verbal argument, though the initial details remain unclear due to inaudible voices. As the clip progresses, a staff member is heard shouting, “Mar rhe hote toh koi v deta. (If someone was dying, anyone would have given it)." A male passenger then responds, claiming, “Ye madam keh rhi hai dada ji ko marne do, paani mat do. (This lady is saying let grandpa die, don’t give him water.)" He adds, “Ye bolne ka tarika hai inka. Ye hum par chilla rahi hai. India me kehte hai Atithi Devo Bhava, India me seekhate hai. Ye service hai inki. (This is the way she speaks. She is shouting at us. In India, they say ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’. This is what we learn in India. This is their service).”

Take a look at the video:

Another clip of the same argument surfaced on Instagram, capturing a woman shouting at the ground staff. “Did I abuse you? Did I touch you?” the woman yells. She further adds, “I just said, talk in the local language. You are abusing."

One user wrote, “Delay at the last moment has become a big problem & the staff or the airlines show an ‘I don’t care’ attitude. They don’t even care about passengers. Imagine having an appointment with a doctor or having to appear in some exam, and the flight is delayed.”

The airline is yet to respond. The copy will be updated later.

