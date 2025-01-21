Man claims IndiGo staff left his luggage behind after being told there was no space on flight

A passenger travelling from Doha to Hyderabad with IndiGo experienced a nightmarish journey when the airline allegedly left his luggage behind due to insufficient space on the flight. A passenger claimed IndiGo left his luggage because of insufficient space on the flight. (LinkedIn/Madhan Kumar Reddy Kotla)

(Also read: Delhi man praises IndiGo 'superwoman' who revived unconscious elderly passenger mid-air)

Passenger’s frustration goes viral

In a LinkedIn post that quickly gained traction, Madhan Kumar Reddy Kotla, a Project Manager at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), shared what he described as his "worst experience" with the airline. Accompanied by photographs, Kotla detailed how passengers’ luggage was allegedly left in Doha because the flight was "full".

Kotla revealed that passengers were unaware of the issue until they landed in Hyderabad and realised their bags were missing. "I had the worst experience travelling with IndiGo on 11th January. They left our baggage in Doha and didn't even inform us," he wrote in his post.

Chaos at Hyderabad airport

The situation escalated at Hyderabad Airport when passengers discovered their luggage wasn’t on the conveyor belt. Kotla recounted that IndiGo staff assured passengers the bags would arrive within 24 hours. "Passengers were directed to the 14th baggage belt to provide their details, but only one staff member was attending to over 20 people," he noted, describing the process as painfully slow.

Adding to the chaos, Kotla highlighted the behaviour of a ground staff manager, who allegedly shouted at passengers. "When passengers demanded more staff to assist, he argued that the process wouldn’t take more than 15 minutes. It was chaotic, and relatives waiting outside for the passengers only added to the frustration," he wrote.

Missing items and unconventional delivery

Kotla eventually received his luggage three days later, but the delivery method left him shocked. "You wouldn’t believe how the luggage was delivered—stuffed in an auto. Some items, including my watch, were missing from my baggage," he alleged.

In his post, Kotla requested IndiGo to check CCTV footage for verification and shared photographs of the incident.

Check out the post here:

A passenger alleged IndiGo left his luggage in Doha due to lack of space.(LinkedIn/Madhan Kumar Reddy Kotla)

IndiGo’s response

Responding to Kotla’s post, IndiGo commented, "Mr Kotla, we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to you and are concerned to know this. Requesting you to please share your PNR with us via DM so we may get this checked. ~Team IndiGo."

(Also read: Who is the IndiGo passenger who turned chaiwala inside the plane? Meet Ramesh Bhai)

Awaiting further details

HT.com has reached out to IndiGo for a statement. This report will be updated once the company responds. HT.com cannot independently verify the claim.