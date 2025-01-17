Delhi man praises IndiGo 'superwoman' who revived unconscious elderly passenger mid-air

A routine IndiGo flight from Pune to Delhi on January 12 turned into an extraordinary display of courage and compassion when a cabin crew member stepped up to save an elderly passenger in distress. Sanchit Mahajan, co-founder of Spotlight Scouts & Orion Hostels, shared the incident in a heartfelt LinkedIn post, describing how the crew member’s timely intervention averted a potential tragedy. A Delhi entrepreneur applauded an IndiGo crew member's heroic efforts in reviving an elderly passenger who fell unconscious mid-flight.(LinkedIn/Sanchit Mahajan)

The emergency unfolds

According to Mahajan, the dramatic episode began mid-flight when a senior passenger, believed to be in his 70s, started losing consciousness. The situation was tense as no medical professionals were onboard to provide immediate assistance. However, one cabin crew member rose to the occasion, displaying unwavering composure and quick thinking.

“Her actions were nothing short of inspiring,” wrote Mahajan. The unnamed crew member supported the passenger’s neck, administered oxygen, and worked tirelessly for 30-40 minutes to stabilise him. Her dedication eventually paid off as the passenger regained consciousness.

An emotional aftermath

What struck Mahajan most was the emotional toll on the heroic crew member. “I noticed her in tears – likely overwhelmed by the weight of the situation,” he wrote. Despite her selfless efforts, Mahajan noted that many passengers did not adequately acknowledge her or the rest of the crew’s dedication.

Before deboarding, Mahajan personally thanked the crew member, calling her a “true hero” and praising IndiGo for fostering a compassionate and capable team. He urged the airline to officially recognise the crew’s efforts.

Recognition and support

IndiGo responded to Mahajan’s post, expressing gratitude for his acknowledgment and vowing to honour the crew’s dedication. As the post gained traction online, LinkedIn user Apurb Singh identified the “superwoman” as Khushbu Singh, a Kolkata-based crew member. Singh, who is not on LinkedIn, received messages of appreciation through her friends.

“IndiGo, let us appreciate this super lady for her heroic efforts and give her the due credit,” Singh wrote, amplifying the call for recognition.