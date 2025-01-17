Delhi-based influencers play loud music on plane, face backlash: ‘Zero civic sense’

In a bid to gain internet fame, some influencers and social media content creators often cross boundaries that can cause discomfort to others. A recent viral video captures one such incident where two Delhi-based influencers disrupted the peace inside a plane by playing loud music through their Bluetooth speaker. Delhi influencers drew criticism for blasting loud music on a plane, causing discomfort to passengers.(Instagram/varuun_yadav)

(Also read: US influencer faces backlash for burning bundles of cash in viral video. Watch)

Disturbance caught on camera

The video, originally shared by Varun Yadav, shows him alongside fellow influencer Aarush Bhola creating a scene inside a flight. The duo can be seen blasting music on their Bluetooth speaker, oblivious to the reactions of fellow passengers. The clip prominently features the annoyed and shocked expressions of other travellers. Yadav captioned the video, “Hawa meh bhi badmashi” (mischief in the air).

Watch the clip here:

The video also mentions that the incident occurred at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. With over 7.1 million views, the clip has drawn widespread criticism online, with many users calling out the influencers for their inconsiderate behaviour.

Netizens react with backlash

Social media users were quick to express their displeasure. A significant number of comments slammed the influencers for their lack of respect and common sense. One user pointed out, “This is unacceptable. Planes are public spaces, not a stage for stunts.” Another added, “Imagine travelling with people who think this is cool behaviour—utterly ridiculous.”

(Also read: Influencer faces backlash for using sacred Shinto gate in Japan as workout equipment, issues apology)

Many viewers sympathised with the affected passengers. One comment read, “Look at the poor passengers—they just wanted a peaceful flight!” Another remarked, “Why do influencers feel entitled to disrupt everyone’s space for clout?” Some even questioned the airline’s lack of intervention, with a user stating, “Why wasn’t this stopped by the crew? This should have been reported immediately.”

Amid the backlash, a few users sarcastically commented on the influencer culture, with one saying, “Anything for likes and views, right?”