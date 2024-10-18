Influencer faces backlash for using sacred Shinto gate in Japan as workout equipment, issues apology

In an age where social media influencers often push the boundaries to create engaging content, one Chilean influencer and gymnast's video has sparked outrage, raising questions about cultural sensitivity and respect for religious symbols. Chilean influencer faced backlash for misusing a sacred Shinto symbol in a video.(X/@masanews3)

The video that sparked outrage on internet

Maria del Mar ‘Marimar’ Perez Banus, known for her dynamic presence on social media, found herself in hot water after posting a now-deleted video on her Instagram account. The footage depicted Perez using a Torii, a traditional gate that marks the entrance to Shinto shrines, as a piece of gym equipment while performing pull-ups. As she swung her legs to the tune of DJ Casper’s Cha Cha Slide, she appeared unaware of the cultural and religious significance attached to this sacred symbol in Japanese culture.

The Torii serves as a boundary between the mundane and the sacred, making Perez’s choice of prop particularly controversial. Despite the initial light-hearted intent, her actions were deemed disrespectful by many, leading to an outpouring of criticism on social media.

Backlash and apology

In a bid to address the situation, Perez shared an apology video, stating, “I want to apologise for my actions in Japan. I didn’t mean to be rude. I’m really sorry for what I did without thinking. Please, no more messages or comments. Thank you.” However, this may not be enough to quell the storm of criticism directed at her.

The internet's reactions were varied, with some users expressing disappointment. One commenter remarked, "It’s alarming how influencers often ignore cultural symbols for views," while another noted, "This isn't just about fitness; it’s about respect for tradition." Others pointed out the broader implications of such actions, with a user stating, "Cultural appropriation in the name of entertainment should not be tolerated."

On the other hand, a few followers defended Perez, suggesting that her intent was not malicious. “She’s just trying to have fun; can’t we give her a break?” one comment read, while another echoed, “Mistakes happen; let’s learn from them instead of tearing each other down.”