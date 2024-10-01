Aesthetic ambience to mini garden: Indian influencer reveals inside of Japanese local train, internet stunned

Japan, widely recognised for its cutting-edge technology, has once again left netizens in awe. While the country is synonymous with high-speed bullet trains, a recent video of a local train offering an entirely different experience has taken the internet by storm. The clip, shared by Indian travel creator and YouTuber Raunaq Sahni, also known as Monkey Magic, has sparked widespread fascination. A video of a serene Japanese local train, shared by travel creator went viral,(Instagram/monkeyxmagic)

(Also read: Japanese tourist reflects on transformative journey she had in India, shares her wholesome experience)

A unique train experience

In the video posted on Instagram, the local Japanese train boasts features that set it apart from the usual commute. A small, neatly maintained garden adorns the carriage, creating a peaceful and aesthetic environment. The traditional Japanese-style seats and beautifully arranged decor enhance the ambience, making the ride feel more like a serene retreat than just a regular journey.

Interestingly, the travel creator points out that passengers don’t need to pay anything extra for this elevated experience. The standard ticket price covers the ride, and travellers can enjoy the lush, garden-like setting at no additional cost.

Watch the clip here:

The Instagram video has quickly gone viral, amassing over six lakh views in a short period. The clip has become a topic on social media, with people expressing their admiration for the beauty and simplicity of Japan’s local transport systems.

(Also read: Viral video: Indian YouTuber observes ‘striking similarities’ between general coaches in Chinese and Indian trains)

Social media reacts

In the comment section many praised the serene atmosphere of the train, with one user saying, "This is so peaceful. I’d love to commute like this every day." Another added, "Japan never ceases to amaze me with its attention to detail."

A third person commented, "Imagine travelling like this without paying extra! Unreal." Other users shared similar sentiments, with one remarking, "This is the most aesthetic train I’ve ever seen." Another user added, "I had no idea local trains in Japan were this beautiful. Definitely adding this to my travel bucket list." Finally, someone summed it up perfectly, saying, "The beauty of Japan is not just in its cities but in its simple moments like this."