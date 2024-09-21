Viral video: Indian YouTuber observes ‘striking similarities’ between general coaches in Chinese and Indian trains

A recent viral video has sparked widespread attention in which an Indian YouTuber highlights striking similarities between the general class of trains in China and India. Indian YouTuber Nomad Shubham's viral video compared train experiences in China and India(YouTube/ Nomad Shubham)

With over three million subscribers, Indian YouTuber who goes by Nomad Shubham shared his experiences after travelling on a Chinese train, revealing conditions that felt eerily familiar to those often encountered in India's own general compartments. The snippets from his journey have been circulated on social media, particularly on X, by the account Gems of Engineering, garnering a flurry of reactions.

Familiar scenes

In his video, Shubham described his surprise at witnessing scenes reminiscent of Indian train travel, despite being thousands of miles away in China. Passengers were seen sitting on the floor near the washrooms, a common sight in Indian trains. However, Shubham noted a couple of key differences that set the Chinese trains apart: they featured air conditioning (AC) and automatic doors, luxuries that are seldom found in Indian general class compartments.

Mixed reactions on social media

The video has resonated with many viewers, prompting a range of reactions online. One user commented, “It's amusing to see that the struggles of train travel are universal!” while another noted, “The AC and automatic doors make a world of difference, don’t they?” Some viewers expressed pride in the resilience of Indian travellers, with one remarking, “No matter where you are, Indian passengers adapt brilliantly!”

Others expressed surprise, with one remarking, "I had no idea China had similar conditions!" while another added, "The automatic doors in local trains are a game-changer, though. Wish we had that!"

However, not everyone shared the YouTuber's enthusiasm. A user stated, “It’s a shame we still have to deal with such conditions in our trains,”. Others chimed in, with one viewer quipping, “The train is clean, the passengers aren’t using pan gutkha to stain the train. No one seems to be throwing plastic waste anywhere they seem fit.”

The Indian content creator's observations have not only entertained but also sparked discussions about the need for improvements in the Indian railway system.