Japanese tourist reflects on transformative journey she had in India, shares her wholesome experience

Numerous people travel to gain experiences from around the world, meet new people, and delve into new cultures and heritage. While experiencing these changes, one might also realise a thing or two about themselves. Something similar happened with a Japanese tourist, Tapi, who was travelling in India. Tapi, a tourist from Japan shared about her time in India.

Tapi took to Instagram to share about her experiences in India. She says that, "India is one of the most chaotic countries". She further says how certain stereotypes about the place did not stand true while she was travelling.

"I stayed with Indians who are rich in emotions. I realised I was expressing my feelings more openly. In addition to the joy and sorrows, I even expressed the anger I'd been hiding," Tapi shares in the clip. (Also Read: American woman blown away by India’s healthcare system, says ‘it’s incredible' in viral video)

She further explains how being in India left an impact on her.

Watch the video here:

This video was shared a few days ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained more than two lakh views. The post also has numerous reactions and likes.

Here's how people reacted to the video:

An individual said, "INDIA is the place where people come to discover themselves. Get lost in the crowd, and hopefully learn something about themselves they never knew."

Another Instagram user, Keshav Arihar, shared, "Thank you for travelling to India. And stay in India for a few months and get to know India better. I hope you will be very happy."

"Happy to hear India was an enjoyable experience. I am also happy to know you were able to find another part of yourself," commented Instagram user Tom Arackal.

A fourth added, "Please be safe; people are really nice here, but kindly take care of basic stuff like being aware of shady areas and restricting night travels alone. I am so glad you are enjoying your stay. Kindly, please be safe."