American woman blown away by India’s healthcare system, says ‘it’s incredible' in viral video

An American woman says she was completely blown away by the ease of obtaining quality healthcare in India. Mackenzie – one half of the vlogging couple UNSTUK with Mac & Keen – shared an Instagram video on how her British boyfriend fell ill during their trip to India. While Mackenzie worried about getting a doctor’s appointment and the cost of treatment, a local friend’s intervention helped her understand how vastly different healthcare in India is compared with the United States. Mackenzie and Keenan have spent three months travelling Kerala(Instagram/@macnkeen)

“I am going to be spoiled for life in terms of Indian healthcare,” the American vlogger said in her Instagram video, where she explained how her boyfriend Keenan fell “super, super sick.”

Mackenzie said she was “very nervous” about the situation until a friend suggested they could get initial medications for Keenan and get some tests done. The American woman was surprised when she learnt that patients in India could book tests at a time of their own choosing. In contrast, an appointment for lab tests in the US can take anywhere between a few days to a few weeks.

More than that, Mackenzie was stunned when she realised that instead of going to a doctor’s clinic to get the tests done, a nurse would visit their place to collect samples and they would receive their test reports later in the day.

The American vlogger also had another worry - the cost of such a luxury. “It’s gonna hurt the wallet,” she said in her video. That, however, was only until she realised that the whole thing cost her only $14 ( ₹1,100 approximately). “I’m blown away, this is incredible,” she said, talking about the Indian healthcare system.

Take a look at her video below:

Mackenzie said that Indian healthcare compared favourably to healthcare in the UK and US both. Since being shared two days ago, her video has gone viral with over 5 million views on Instagram.

“There is a reason all my friends from India go back to India to get their root canals, new glasses, contacts, and annual check ups,” wrote one person. “Healthcare here in the US is so expensive. I pay $470 a month for insurance and yet I can’t find a doctor that is in network and taking new patients. I haven’t been to the eye doctor in 2 years, Gyno in 3 years, dentist in 4 years, and PCP in 8 years.”

“Not just blood tests, I can get an appointment with a doctor within 10 minutes on my phone, get an online consultation via video and also buy the medicines the doctor prescribes on the same app. The medicines will be delivered to my doorstep in 10 minutes and I can pay for all of it with my phone. As someone who’s travelled all over the world, India is leagues apart in terms of services,” wrote one Instagram user, thanking the two tourists for showing the positive side of India.

“Sorry to break your bubble. Over 800 million out of them cannot afford a meal a day. So this is not the healthcare they can afford. And to have a look at public healthcare please go to a government hospital near you. Except a couple of southern states it is disappointing,” another countered.