No respect, no growth, low pay: Techie shares 3 clear signs it’s time to look for a new job

Deciding when to leave a job is rarely easy. While dissatisfaction with salary may push some professionals to explore new opportunities, workplace respect, career growth and continuous learning can be equally important factors. A techie explained why stalled growth, low pay and poor respect meant it was time to switch jobs. (Instagram/sunejaajay)

(Also read: ‘Salary below ₹1 lakh? Switch jobs’: Man says professionals should chase growth before opportunities shrink)

A tech professional has now shared three signs employees should not ignore while deciding whether it is time to move on from their current organisation. He also advised people against resigning impulsively and urged them to prepare patiently before making a career move.

Lack of appreciation and respect Taking to Instagram, Ajay Suneja shared a video addressing a commonly asked question about the right time to switch jobs.

"When is the right time to understand that you should switch jobs? That's a very good question. See, there are many reasons for switching jobs, but there are some reasons where I would say you shouldn't compromise,” he said.

According to Suneja, one of the clearest warning signs is when an employee no longer feels respected or appreciated while working on a project.

(Also read: Woman warns against quitting a stable job for a career switch: ‘Unemployment hurts more than a breakup’)

“Number one: The project you are working on doesn't have the same vibe anymore. No one is respecting you, and whatever you do, no one is appreciating it. You shouldn't stay there. You should start thinking about leaving,” he explained.

When learning and growth come to a halt The techie said professionals should also reassess their position when their work becomes repetitive and offers no scope for learning or career advancement.

“Second: Learning has stopped, things aren't the same anymore. The old routine is continuing, things are repeating, and you feel like your growth can't happen here anymore. The role you are sitting in—you can't move up. You should start looking around,” he said.

(Also read: ‘Companies won’t think twice before firing you’: Man advises private-sector employees to choose growth over loyalty)

He further identified inadequate compensation as another important reason for considering a job change.

“And third, very, very important: If you feel you are underpaid, and your package isn't according to your experience, then you should definitely think about changing your job,” Suneja said.

However, he cautioned employees against making hurried decisions out of anger or disappointment. “Don't make any decisions out of frustration. You need to keep preparing, and as soon as the right opportunity comes, leave,” he added.

The clip was shared with the caption: "The right time to switch jobs: Don’t ignore these signs - Sometimes, the problem is not the job itself. The problem is that we keep ignoring the signs: no growth, no learning, a toxic work culture, constant stress, and feeling stuck for too long. Don’t switch only for a higher salary. Switch for better growth, learning, and long-term opportunities"

Watch the clip here: