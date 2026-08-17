Rajasthan govt restricts entry of outsiders, photography and interviews as CJP plans school visits

The Rajasthan government on Sunday imposed restrictions on unauthorised entry of outsiders in the state-run schools. The circular laid down strict guidelines on entry of strangers, photography and live streaming of school premises or collection of personal information of students or teachers. Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokespersons Saurav Das (L) and Ashutosh Ranka attend a press conference. (AFP/File)

The new rules came on the same day when Cockroach Janta Party’s Ashutosh Ranka announced that he would be visiting schools across Rajasthan as part of the CJP's 'School Thik Karo' campaign to conduct an audit of the school amenities and quality of education being provided. Ranka said he had received requests to inspect schools in Jaipur, Kota, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Udaipur, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Barmer and Hanumangarh. The schools in these cities were allegedly in dilapidated conditions and demands for repair were being ignored by the administration.

The government directive drew criticism from the Opposition as Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dostara hit out at the BJP government for trying to cover up its alleged failure. "Instead of improving the condition of government schools, the BJP government has found a way to cover up its failure and hide the poor condition of the education system," he said.