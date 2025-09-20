Double trouble for Dublin airport: Evacuation after security alert | What we know

Terminal 2 at Dublin Airport was evacuated temporarily on Saturday after a security warning triggered an immediate emergency response. The safety alert caused alarm for passengers already experiencing delays due to a distinct, continent-wide cyberattack. People queue to enter Terminal 2 at Dublin Airport, following its reopening after it was evacuated as a safety precaution.(REUTERS)

The evacuation was carried out as a precautionary safety measure, airport authorities said.

"Dublin Airport confirms Terminal 2 has received the all-clear. Passengers will shortly re-enter, and flights are expected to resume within 30 minutes," the airport said in a statement on X.

An Garda Síochána (Irish police) responded to the scene to probe, although they have not released particular information regarding the nature of the incident.

Passengers and employees were evacuated from the terminal soon after the alert was sounded, resulting in a temporary shutdown of services.

Dublin Airport terminal reopened after security incident

On Saturday, Dublin Airport said it was reopening Terminal 2 after a brief closure due to a security alert.

Police said in a statement that they had attended an incident at the airport, but gave no further details.

Though Terminal 2 has reopened and flight operations are resuming, passengers were advised to check with their airlines before heading to the airport, given the combination of cyber-related delays and the earlier evacuation.

There have been hundreds of cancellations, with many passengers left stranded amidst the chaos after a cyberattack launched widespread disruption at major European airports, including Dublin.

The cyber incident affected a key airport software provider, Collins Aerospace. The US-based company supplies electronic check-in and boarding systems used by airlines across Europe.

The company, owned by RTX, confirmed a "cyber-related disruption" to its systems, which affected operations at Heathrow Airport first, followed by Berlin and Brussels.

Hours later, Dublin Airport said it was also experiencing minor impacts from the issue, along with Cork Airport, Ireland's second-biggest airport after Dublin.

So far, 29 flights have been cancelled across Heathrow, Berlin, and Brussels airports alone, according to aviation data firm Cirium, with hundreds more experiencing delays. Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport, had 651 departures scheduled on Saturday.