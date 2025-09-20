Cyberattack disrupts airport ops in London, Brussels, other European countries

Several of Europe’s top airports have been hit by a cyberattack that has snarled air traffic and caused delays in flight operations. According to officials, the cyberattack targeted check-in and boarding systems.

Brussels Airport said in a statement that the attack meant that only manual check-in and boarding were possible there, and the incident was having a “large impact” on flight schedules.

“There was a cyberattack on Friday night, 19 September, against the service provider for the check-in and boarding systems affecting several European airports, including Brussels Airport,” the statement read.

Authorities at Berlin’s Brandenburg Airport said a service provider for passenger handling systems was attacked on Friday evening, prompting airport operators to cut off connections to the systems.

Europe’s busiest airport, London Heathrow, called it “a technical issue” that affected a service provider for check-in and boarding systems.

“, which provides check-in and boarding systems for several airlines across multiple airports globally, is experiencing a technical issue that may cause delays for departing passengers,” Heathrow said in a statement.



More about the affected service provider

Collins Aerospace was formed in 2018 and is a US aviation and defence technology company and a subsidiary of RTX Corp., which was formerly Raytheon Technologies.

The company's system doesn’t offer direct check-in for passengers but provides technology that allows passengers to check themselves in, print boarding passes and bag tags, and dispatch their own luggage, all from a kiosk.

No one was immediately available for comment at the U.K. base of Collins, which is near London’s second busiest airport, Gatwick.