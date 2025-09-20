Search
Sat, Sept 20, 2025
Cyberattack at Brussels airport causes flight delays, cancellations

Sept 20, 2025 01:41 pm IST

The attack has rendered automated systems inoperable, allowing only manual check-in and boarding procedures, according to Brussels Airport.

A cyberattack targeting a service provider for check-in and boarding systems has disrupted operations at several European airports, causing flight delays and cancellations at Brussels airport, the operator said in a statement.

Passengers with a flight scheduled for Saturday were advised to confirm their travel with airlines before heading to the airport. (Brussels airport/X)

"This has a large impact on the flight schedule and will unfortunately cause delays and cancellations of flights," the operator said in a statement published on its website.

"The service provider is actively working on the issue and trying to resolve the problem as quickly as possible."

Passengers with a flight scheduled for Saturday were advised to confirm their travel with airlines before heading to the airport.

close

