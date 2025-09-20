The attack has rendered automated systems inoperable, allowing only manual check-in and boarding procedures, according to Brussels Airport.
A cyberattack targeting a service provider for check-in and boarding systems has disrupted operations at several European airports, causing flight delays and cancellations at Brussels airport, the operator said in a statement.
The attack has rendered automated systems inoperable, allowing only manual check-in and boarding procedures, according to Brussels Airport.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nepal Protest and Charlie Kirk shootingon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nepal Protest and Charlie Kirk shootingon Hindustan Times.
News/World News/ Cyberattack at Brussels airport causes flight delays, cancellations