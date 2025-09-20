Cyberattack at Brussels airport causes flight delays, cancellations

A cyberattack targeting a service provider for check-in and boarding systems has disrupted operations at several European airports, causing flight delays and cancellations at Brussels airport, the operator said in a statement. Passengers with a flight scheduled for Saturday were advised to confirm their travel with airlines before heading to the airport. (Brussels airport/X)

The attack has rendered automated systems inoperable, allowing only manual check-in and boarding procedures, according to Brussels Airport.

Also read: Over 1,800 flights disrupted at Dallas airports due to telecom outage

"This has a large impact on the flight schedule and will unfortunately cause delays and cancellations of flights," the operator said in a statement published on its website.

"The service provider is actively working on the issue and trying to resolve the problem as quickly as possible."

Passengers with a flight scheduled for Saturday were advised to confirm their travel with airlines before heading to the airport.