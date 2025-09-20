Search
Sat, Sept 20, 2025
Delhi airport uses software targeted in Europe cyberattack, but no impact so far: Govt

The IT ministry said that the same software targeted in Europe is also used by the Delhi airport, but added that has been no impact there so far.

The Indian government reacted to reports of a cyberattack disrupting operations at several European airports, including London and Brussels. The cyberattack in Europe had targeted the MUSE software.

A man uses a smartphone as travellers queue to check in at Heathrow Airport Terminal 4, following a disruption to check-in and boarding systems caused by a cyber attack.(REUTERS)
Reacting to the reports, the IT ministry said that the same software is also used by the Delhi airport, but added that has been no impact there so far. The government said that it ran quick check in India after reports of the cyberattack in Europe surfaced.

While there hasn't been any impact of the cyberattack in India so far, airports have been asked to stay vigilant. “There is no impact observed so far as per our conversation with multiple entities in the country,” the IT ministry said.

Multiple airports in Europe, including London’s busy Heathrow airport, saw disruptions owing to the cyberattack on Saturday. According to airport service provider Collins Aerospace, the MUSE software was disrupted in the cyberattack affecting checkin systems. This led to cancellations and long delays for many passengers.

