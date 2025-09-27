Optical illusion: You'll be crowned puzzle champ if you can spot the hidden lizard in this image

Who does not enjoy a clever optical illusion? For countless internet users, these puzzles have become a favourite pastime. They offer a playful test of observation skills while also sparking lively discussions online. If you are fond of mind-bending challenges, the latest illusion circulating on Reddit promises to be a treat. A Reddit optical illusion showed a coconut tree trunk where a lizard was hidden in plain sight, leaving users puzzled before spotting it.(Reddit/Key-Sentence1407)

(Also read: Optical illusion: Can you spot the hidden word ‘ball’ in just 10 seconds?)

The puzzle that has everyone guessing

The image, shared by a Reddit user, captures the trunk of a coconut palm tree. Its rough, ringed bark and fibrous layers stretch upward while green fronds sway gently in the background under bright daylight. At first glance, it appears to be nothing more than a scenic tropical snapshot. Yet hidden in plain sight is a lizard so perfectly camouflaged that many viewers are left staring for minutes before they can spot it.

Your challenge is straightforward: spot the lizard hidden in the picture.

Check out the image here:

Why optical illusions continue to mesmerise

Optical illusions like this one continue to captivate people because they cleverly trick the brain into misinterpreting what the eyes perceive. Human vision depends heavily on patterns, contrasts and familiar shapes to make sense of the world. When these expectations are disrupted, as happens with camouflage or hidden figures, the mind is left puzzled, struggling to resolve the contradiction. This not only makes such puzzles entertaining but also highlights the fascinating quirks of human perception.

Across social media platforms, illusions are celebrated not just as casual fun but also as mental exercises that challenge concentration and sharpen observation skills.

Have you spotted it yet?

So, were you able to find the elusive lizard in the picture? For many viewers, the moment of discovery brings a small yet deeply satisfying sense of triumph. It is precisely this mix of challenge and reward that keeps the internet buzzing with enthusiasm for such visual riddles, as many people join the hunt to test their patience and eye for detail.