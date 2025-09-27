Optical illusion: Can you spot the hidden word ‘ball’ in just 10 seconds?

Optical illusions are the new social media favorite, with many users gravitating towards these visual puzzles. The internet has become a repository for optical illusions, with several users challenging each other. In today’s viral game, players get yet another exercise of finding the odd word out in the grid of a similar-looking word. Can you spot the word ‘ball’ among the multiple rows of ‘bill’ in this viral optical illusion challenge?

Optical illusion: What to do?

The challenge, this time, is deceptively simple: find the word ‘ball’ hidden in a grid full of the word ‘bill’. At first glance, the puzzle looks like a repetition of the same word. But a closer inspection reveals a subtle difference. The catch is you only get 10 seconds to crack this one.

Only eagle eyed can spot ‘ball’ in grid of ‘bill’ in less than 10 seconds.

Optical illusion: What to look out for

The trick to solving this optical illusion in under 10 seconds is to look at each word carefully, especially the middle letters of each word, instead of looking at the entire grid, since the words ‘bill’ and ‘ball’ only differ by the second letter.

Focusing on the very shapes of the letters reveals how the rounded curve of the ‘a' will stand out slightly more compared to the straight line of ‘i’. Moreover, instead of taking in the entire picture once as a whole, it would be better to scan it in quadrants.

Optical illusion: Answer

Have you found the solution? If not, here is a little hint to help. The answer lies in the left half of the image. Still struggling? The solution for those who had trouble can be found in the fifth column from the left and the fourth row.

The optical illusion exploits the human brain's tendency to recognize familiar patterns quickly. The letters "b," "i," "l," and "l" repeat, giving the impression that all words are the same. The only people who can quickly spot the odd one out are those who slow down their focus or sharpen their attention to detail.

Why optical illusions go viral

Optical illusions like this continue to fascinate internet users because they combine playfulness with challenge. They test not just eyesight but also attention span and cognitive focus. The competitive aspect, where friends or strangers online compare times, adds to the fun.

Experts have said that such optical illusions are more than just entertainment. It can highlight how the brain processes visual information, showing how easily perception can be influenced by patterns, repetition, and distraction.