Optical illusion: Can you spot the frog hidden in plain sight? Only 1 in 10 people can do so

Optical illusion challenges have become one of the internet's most favorite pastimes. They are quick, addictive, and often frustrating in just the right way. The idea is simple. Players are given an image with a hidden object or animal. The task is to spot it as fast as you can. Since the optical illusion challenges are easy to share and compare with friends, they spread quickly across social media.

Today’s optical illusion challenge: Find the hidden frog

The latest viral optical illusion challenge comes from Reddit’s FindTheSniper community, known for posting everyday scenes with hidden details that make you squint. This week’s post asked users to find the hidden frog in a yard scattered with grass and dry leaves.

Locate the frog in this viral optical illusion challenge.(Reddit)

It may look like an ordinary yard at first. But somewhere in the mix of grass, mud and brown leaves is a hidden frog, perfectly blending with its surroundings.

The challenge was rated “medium difficulty” and gave players just 10 seconds to solve it.

Answer for today's optical illusion challenge

The frog is located slightly left of the center of the image. You will notice two dry leaves about an equal distance away from it, one to the frog’s left and one just below. Between them, the frog’s outline emerges, with its skin matching the color of the grass almost perfectly.

In the comments section of the post, some users admitted they stared at the picture but could not find the hidden frog. One user wrote, “The frog is hard to make out.”

But a few of them somehow managed to spot the hidden frog easily, with one user commenting, "He's right here."

Why was today's optical illusion challenge difficult?

What makes such a classic optical illusion challenge so difficult is the frog’s natural camouflage. Its skin color almost blends in perfectly with the color of the grass, making it hard to distinguish from the leaves scattered nearby.

That is the appeal of these viral optical illusion challenges. They train your eyes to notice detail, sharpen focus, and offer a short mental workout. For most, though, it is the thrill of finally spotting the answer and then challenging a friend to do it faster.