New viral optical illusion challenge: You have sharp eyes if you can spot hidden car in 15 seconds

A new optical illusion has taken over social media by storm, challenging people to spot a hidden car in just 15 seconds. The image, posted on Reddit by one user named Jok3r609 on the r/FindTheSniper subreddit, shows a modern indoor space with wooden panels, couches, and a bright yellow floor. At first glance, it appears like a normal lobby or office area, but a car is cleverly blended into the setting. Can you spot the hidden car?(Reddit)

Spot the car in this viral optical illusion challenge.(Reddit)

Why is it so tricky

The challenge is simple but deceptive. Users are asked to study the image carefully and find the hidden car. The subreddit r/FindTheSniper specializes in puzzles where objects blend into everyday settings. In this case, the car is not on the floor or in a parking lot, making it almost invisible at first glance. Many people need several attempts to spot it.

Optical illusion: Answer

So, where exactly is the car? The solution is surprising. The hidden vehicle is right of center, on the wall above a man standing in the background. Blending with the wall’s design, the car is extremely difficult to notice unless viewers focus on that specific area. Once spotted, it becomes obvious, but until then, it continues to stump first-time viewers.

Also Read: Optical illusion: Only 1 in 10 people can spot the hidden balloon in this image

How this optical illusion works

Optical illusions like this trick the brain’s expectations. People usually expect to see cars on roads or in parking areas, not hanging on walls inside a building. The illusion uses camouflage, clever placement, and familiar patterns to confuse the viewers, making it both challenging and fun.

The viral picture has quickly gained attention online. Users share their reactions, attempts, and surprises in the comments. Puzzles like this are fun and good for your observation skills and attention to detail. They bring communities together as people race to solve the challenge in record time.

Also Read: Optical illusion: Find the cat challenge leaves Reddit stumped. Can you spot it?

If you think you have good observation skills, try to spot the car in 15 seconds. See whether you will succeed or it leaves you scratching your head like many others.