Optical illusion: Only 1 in 10 people can spot the hidden balloon in this image

Optical illusion challenges have become one of the internet’s favorite pastimes because they test how sharp your eyes really are and spark debates in the comments. Some people can solve the optical illusion challenges instantly, while others can stare for minutes without spotting the hidden object. This mix of fun and frustration is what makes these optical illusion challenges go viral. Only 1 in 10 people can spot the balloon in this viral optical Illusion.(Reddit/r/FindTheSniper)

Optical illusion challenge

Today’s optical illusion challenge comes from the popular FindTheSniper community on Reddit. The original poster, joey_doll, wrote “I lost my balloon" and asked the users to find the balloon tucked into a ceiling filled with repeating patterns. The difficulty level was rated “medium”. See the full Reddit post here.

Today's optical illusion challenge answer

So, where is the balloon? If you’re still searching, here’s the answer: fourth column from the bottom, fourth row across from the left. When you look at it closely, the rounded surface and smooth texture of the balloon immediately give its position away. Until then, though, it blends almost seamlessly with the design of the ceiling tiles.

Today's optical illusion challenge difficulty

Why did this optical illusion challenge stump so many? The repeating hexagonal and circular shapes create what’s known as “visual noise.” Your brain tries to group similar shapes, which makes the odd one out, the balloon, harder to catch at first glance. The muted colors and symmetrical design only add to the difficulty, hiding the balloon in plain sight.

Netizens react to optical illusion challenge

Community reactions show just how differently people experienced today's optical illusion challenge. One user commented, “Clever!” while another admitted, “This one was a little difficult but found it.” Others bragged about spotting it right away, with one saying, “Saw this one as soon as I opened it.”

Optical illusion challenges like this one are not just light entertainment. Experts state that when you solve the optical illusion challenges daily, they can sharpen focus, improve pattern recognition, and give your brain a quick daily workout.