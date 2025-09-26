Is Reddit down? Users report ‘internal server error’ amid reported outage

Thousands of users in the United States complained that they were facing an "internal server error" while trying to access the social media platform, Reddit, as per DownDetector. According to the platform, which tracks outages based on users' reports, more than 3,000 users were reporting an outage with Reddit. Representational image.(File Photo)

The following screenshot shows a sudden spike in outage reports with Reddit on DownDetector.

At least 3,298 users reported an outage with Reddit on DownDetector.(Down Detector)

According to DownDetector, 55% of the users reported an outage with the Reddit app, 35% with the Reddit website, and 10% with Reddit's server.

However, within the next 30 minutes, the number of outages reported fell significantly. Users stopped reporting, meaning they are now mostly able to access the platform. On Down Detector, the number of reports dropped from 3,298 to 1723 - a significant reduction in reports.

Reddit outage report on DownDetector fell from 2,398 to 1723. (DownDetector)

What Causes Internal Server Error?

An “Internal Server Error” on Reddit happens when the server can’t handle a request, often due to overload, software bugs, or database problems affecting the site’s normal operation. Server misconfigurations or failures in third-party services Reddit relies on can also trigger these errors. They usually indicate an issue on Reddit’s side, not the user’s device.