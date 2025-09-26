Nas beats Jay-Z in NYC 'casino battle' amid Resorts World project: Their net worth compared

Rapper Nas, real name Nasir Jones, reignited his decade-long beef with fellow rapper Jay Z after scoring a point over the latter with a casino venture in New York City. Jay-Z and rapper Nasir 'Nas' Jones.(Nas on Instagram and file photo)

Jay Z, with a net worth of $b2.6 billion, famously failed in his attempt to buy a casino in Times Square last week. His company, Roc Nation, placed a bid to build a casino on 1515 Broadway, but it was rejected by the city board.

However, Nas, with a net worth of around $75 million, has the permit to carry out a $5 billion expansion plan for a casino in New York's Queens. The expansion, partly financed by Nas as a partner, will happen in collaboration with Resort World, a Las Vegas-based casino and hospitality franchise. As part of the expansion plans, a resort alongside the existing Resort World casino in Queens is set to be built.

The good news came for the rapper on Thursday after the New York City board approved the expansion plan unanimously on Thursday. It will make it the largest Casino in all of New York.

Nas and Jay Z: Their Net Worth In 2025 Compared

Nas (Nasir Jones) has an estimated net worth of between $75 million and $120 million in 2025, depending on the source. He co-founded Mass Appeal Records and has made early-stage investments in tech companies such as Coinbase, Ring, and Dropbox through his venture firm, Queensbridge Venture Partners.

Also read: Over 50% Times Square residents oppose Jay-Z-backed casino project, new poll shows

Meanwhile, as of 2025, Jay-Z (Shawn Carter) stands as the wealthiest musician globally, with an estimated net worth of $2.5 billion. His financial empire extends into fashion (Rocawear), spirits (D’Ussé), streaming (Tidal) and sports (Roc Nation Sports). Additionally, he holds stakes in companies like Uber and Block, and has secured a $25 million deal with the NFL through Roc Nation, among other deals.