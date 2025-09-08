Over 50% Times Square residents oppose Jay-Z-backed casino project, new poll shows

Most people living in and around Times Square are against a casino backed by Jay-Z, a new poll shows. Times Square casino would be met with intense and widespread public backlash.(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)(AP))

Two-thirds of registered voters in the area oppose the gaming facility proposed by SL Green, Caesars, and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, according to a survey commissioned by the No Times Square Casino coalition, which includes the Broadway League of theater owners and producers, according to New York Post report.

The Tulchin Research poll found 67% of local residents opposed, with 50% saying they are “strongly” opposed. Only 24% support the casino, while 9% are undecided.

“These findings underscore that any effort to move forward with a Times Square casino would be met with intense and widespread public backlash,” Tulchin said in its poll analysis, obtained by The Post.

“Opposition to a proposed casino in Times Square remains overwhelming, consistent, and deeply rooted. Despite a sustained campaign by the developers to sell the project, voters continue to reject the idea, citing significant concerns about crime, congestion, and the negative impact it will have on the quality of life in the neighborhood.”

The casino plan is for 1515 Broadway at 45th Street. The proposal could become an issue in the race to succeed retiring Manhattan Rep. Jerrold Nadler.

64% of voters are less likely to back candidates who support the casino

The poll found 64% of voters said they are less likely to support a candidate who backs the casino. Eighteen percent said they would be more likely to back a pro-casino candidate, and another 18% were undecided.

A six-member community advisory committee could vote on the Times Square casino as early as Thursday after a public hearing. The group must act by Sept. 30. Members were appointed by the governor, mayor, borough president, local state senator, assembly member, and council member.

Caesars Palace Times Square has pledged $250 million in community benefits, but opposition remains strong.

71% of voters opposed the project

An earlier poll in May 2024 showed 71% of voters in and near Times Square opposed the project.

Opposition cuts across every major demographic. Seventy-three percent of women oppose the casino compared to 17% who support it. Among men, 59% are against it compared to 33% in favor. Among voters 55 and older, 74% oppose the casino, while 16% support it. Voters under 55 also oppose it, 57% to 34%.

Concerns about the project include more crime (77%), a decline in quality of life (75%), traffic congestion (74%), and dirtier streets (73%).

“Opposition to a Times Square casino is broad, intense, and deeply entrenched,” Tulchin said. “Voters overwhelmingly reject the proposal, citing fears of more crime, congestion, and a diminished quality of life. These concerns cut across demographics and have remained consistent over time despite the casino sponsors’ efforts to sway public opinion.

“For elected officials, the message is unmistakable: backing this project runs counter to the will of voters.”

Caesars Palace Times Square fired back, “This is more fake news from theater owners who want to maintain their monopoly on entertainment options in Times Square. In the only credible poll that matters, 2/3 of New Yorkers who participated in the public input process have spoken in favor of Caesars Palace Times Square,” the company said in a statement Sunday.

"We expect to see an even stronger display of public support at the final public hearing this week.”

Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez said, “Over the past 4 years, we have had hundreds of conversations with Manhattan residents to hear directly from them about what Caesars Palace Times Square would mean for them. They overwhelmingly support this project, and we have worked closely with hundreds of small businesses, community groups, and nonprofits to put together a plan that works for this neighborhood.

“A last-minute poll from a biased opposition group does not change that reality.”

About the poll

The poll surveyed 400 registered voters in Times Square between Aug. 28 and Sept. 2 across zip codes 10017, 10019, 10022, 10036, 10018, and 10020. Interviews were done by phone, text, and email. The margin of error is +/- 4.9 points.

The casino bid has big-name supporters. Rapper Fat Joe and radio host Charlamagne tha God spoke in favor of the project at the first public hearing, along with members of Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network and trade unions.

Meanwhile, theater owners placed anti-casino fliers in Playbill magazines handed out at shows, urging audiences to protest.

A Caesars Palace Times Square spokesperson accused the Broadway League of “fear-mongering” and distorting facts. Supporters argue the casino will bring more business to theaters, create jobs, and improve safety.