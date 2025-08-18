What happened at Times Square? Tourists panic as man leaves suspicious object outside of NYDP subway station

A suspicious package placed outside of an NYPD substation prompted police to temporarily close Times Square on Monday, as per officials. Times Square: The bomb squad later determined that the device was not a real threat after being summoned to investigate it.(Getty Images via AFP)

Law enforcement official said that they found a cylinder-shaped device in front of the main entrance of a midtown precinct substation at 10:30 am, reported NBC 4 New York. Police blocked both foot and car traffic on 7th Avenue between 42nd and 43rd streets.

The bomb squad later determined that the device was not a real threat after being summoned to investigate it. Officials stated that the NYPD building was evacuated as a precaution and no injuries were reported.

Police officers started preparing to reopen the Times Square area after giving the “all clear” just before 12 p.m.

NYDP cops search for man who caused panic

A man was seen on camera allegedly leaving the “hoax” device in front of the police station, as per the police. He was still being sought after detectives thought everything was clear.

According to police sources, the device looked like a torn-up magazine and rolled-up bits of paper. Police believe the item was positioned there on purpose to incite fear.

The NYPD's Evidence Collection Team was seen taking pictures of it before putting the paper in brown bags.

The individual, who caused panic, was last seen with a green rucksack, black pants, black and white sneakers, and a green hooded hoodie. There have been no arrests so far.

After being shocked by the bomb threat, a Yonkers couple who were in the vicinity with their infant asked a reporter, “Are we alright?” reported NY POST.

A Colombian family also narrated the frightening scene.

“We got off the train and saw everything closed off and police everywhere,” one of the visitors stated.

“They wouldn’t tell us everything. We’re just here because my sister has never seen New York.”