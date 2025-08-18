MSNBC rebranding to ‘MS NOW’ generates buzz as ‘Multiple Sclerosis’ trends on X; ‘They could do worse than…’

MSNBC's decision to change its name to MS NOW has drawn several reactions on Internet. The cable news network on Monday announced that it is dropping the “NBC” from its name since NBC Universal has decided to split its cable channels into Versant, a new firm. MS NOW stands for “My Source News Opinion World”. MSNBC rebranding: During his show on Morning Joe, Joe Scarborough revealed that the new design, which does not feature the NBC peacock, was “very sporty” and that it “shows we're independent.”(AP)

Meanwhile, journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin concurred, stressing MS NOW's "independence" and disassociation from "legacy media."

“I’m excited about this,” stated Scarborough.

Meanwhile, journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin concurred, stressing MS NOW's “independence” and disassociation from “legacy media.”

Rachel Maddow calls MSNBC branding perfect moment

Rachel Maddow, their coworker, also expressed same excitement, calling it a perfect moment “for us to change our name because we're now competing with NBC News”.

“So I think the distinction is going to be good for us. What NBC is doing in its legacy timeslots — the Today Show, Nightly, Meet the Press — is just a world away from the 24/7 totally independent news operation that we’re able to stand up now, thanks to the spin-off,” she told Variety.

The new branding, according to MSNBC President Rebecca Kutler, underlines “our mission: to serve as a destination for breaking news and best-in-class opinion journalism, all rooted in accurate and reported facts.”

Meanwhile, Richard Hudock, senior vice president of communications, suggested that “adaptability, flexibility, and an open mind” are necessary for change, adding that this shift is beneficial for them.

Netizens react to MSNBC rebranding

Additionally, CNN's Andy Kaczynski questioned critics, asking: “What's the problem? This seems fine.”

Meanwhile, another critic Kyle Smith of The Wall Street Journal remarked, “It sounds like a fundraiser for multiple sclerosis.”

“Multiple Sclerosis” was among the top five trending topics on X as of mid-morning Monday.

Yashar Ali was deadpanned for reporting on the rebranding.

Jonah Goldberg noted that if a renowned feminist magazine and a leading feminist organization decided to launch a cable news network, “they could do worse” than introducing themselves as “Ms. Now.”

“… If MSNBC got to stay MSNBC long after Microsoft left the venture, why can’t they remain MSNBC after NBC leaves the venture?” inquired Jacob Rubashkin.

“MSNBC is rebranding as MS NOW. Good lord. MSNBC’s brand is so toxic that they won’t even let them use the NBC brand any more,” remarked Clay Travis.