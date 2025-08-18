Who is Michael Franti's wife and what is his net worth? 'I broke my wife's trust, I broke her heart'

Michael Franti has spoken out following the cancellation of the Soulshine at Sea music cruise due to accusations of grooming and sex abuse levelled against him. Michael Franti and Sara Agah Franti(Sara Agah Franti/Instagram)

The 59-year-old singer-songwriter admitted to having an affair, but he refuted Spanish singer-songwriter Victoria Canal's charges. Franti admitted to cheating on his wife in a post on Instagram on August 17.

“7 years ago I had a romantic relationship outside my marriage. It was with an artist who was touring with me. I broke my wedding vows, I broke my wife's trust, I broke her heart, and for that I am deeply sorry for the pain my actions have caused her,” Franti stated.

Michael Franti's full statement here:

Who is Michael Franti's wife? All about Sara Agah Franti

Sara Agah Franti, a former ER nurse, is the wife of Michael Franti. She is also the founder of Do It For Love, a San Francisco Bay Area-based non-profit organization that grants wishes, according to her LinkedIn page. In addition, she is the CEO of Soulshine Bali, a wellness and sound resort that she and Franti co-own.

On Sara's 40th birthday in 2024, the SoulRocker vocalist shared a heart-warming post on Instagram. “When I first met her, she was an emergency room nurse, which gave her the skills to triage situations quickly, incredible organizational abilities and most of all deep empathy and compassion for all.”

Before they started dating, Franti said he and Sara were involved in a long-distance friendship. He also praised his wife's development as an entrepreneur, pointing out that she started out as a jewelry designer before starting a non-profit and becoming the owner of Soulshine Bali.

In order to mend the harm he had caused to his marriage to Sara, Franti said he had worked with his spouse. With naming Victoria Canal, he said, “While I support her need to express herself publicly, the relationship was completely consensual, based on mutual feelings and attraction.”

What is Michael Franti net worth?

Michael Franti's net worth is estimated to be $2 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Franti was born on April 21, 1966, in Oakland, California, and has been involved in the entertainment business since 1986. He has been affiliated with labels like Alternative Tentacles, Island, Capitol, Boo Boo Wax, Six Degres, and ANTI-. His genres include hip hop, reggae, funk, jazz, folk, and more.

Franti still performs with Spearhead, which he established in 1994.