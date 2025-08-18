Who is Michael Franti? Soulshine at Sea 3 music cruise canceled amid allegations against the singer

The Soulshine at Sea 3 music cruise, headlined by singer Michael Franti, has been canceled after several artists, including Dispatch, Maggie Rose, HIRIE, and Liz Vice, pulled out of the lineup, Rolling Stone reported. Michael Franti is the frontman of Michael Franti & Spearhead.(Instagram/ Michael Franti)

Festival promoter Sixthman announced on Sunday that the event, scheduled to take place November 4–8, 2025, would no longer move forward.

“In light of recent events, the Soulshine at Sea with Michael Franti event scheduled for November 4-8, 2025, is cancelled. We are actively working to announce a new event that will sail November 4-8, 2025. Additional details will be shared tomorrow, Monday, August 18,” Sixthman said in a statement.

“As we communicated on Friday to booked guests, all guests will be offered options regarding their reservations, which include a full refund or future Sixthman credit. We appreciate your patience as we work behind the scenes to provide swift and clear information to our guests.”

Who is Michael Franti?

Michael Franti, born April 21, 1966, is a singer, songwriter, and activist best known as the frontman of Michael Franti & Spearhead. His music career began in the 1980s with the experimental groups The Beatnigs and The Disposable Heroes of Hiphoprisy, before forming Spearhead in the ‘90s. The band’s notable albums include Stay Human (2001) and All Rebel Rockers (2008).

Allegations from Victoria Canal

Earlier this month, singer-songwriter Victoria Canal shared a post on Instagram alleging that she had been sexually abused and groomed by an unnamed “very powerful” man in the music industry when she was 19.

“This is something I’ve never spoken about publicly, and have been holding for 8 years now – it has plagued my body, spirit, and mind, in subliminal and overt ways, for my entire 20s,” Canal wrote on August 11.

She described being contacted by a much older man who “plucked me out of the internet, and college, and invited me on my first professional opportunity.”

Canal said she chose not to name the individual “because I can’t risk the financial loss or emotional terror a lawsuit would bring."

Although Canal did not name Franti in her post, online speculation and fan comments pointed to him, noting that he had invited her to collaborate in Nashville in 2018 when she was 19.

Also Read: Is Taylor Swift headlining Super Bowl LX? Singer's 'sourdough clues' fuel rumors

Michael Franti issues statement

Amid growing scrutiny, Michael Franti released a statement on Sunday, admitting to a “relationship” with an unnamed artist outside of his marriage.

“I’m aware of the recent posts this artist made about our relationship, and while I support her need to express herself publicly, the relationship was completely consensual, based on mutual feelings and attraction," he wrote. “I vehemently dispute any version of the story that says otherwise.”