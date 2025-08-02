NBCC to redevelop Air India colony in Vasant Vihar as modern commercial complex

Nearly two years after the last residents vacated the Air India Colony in Vasant Vihar following a protracted legal and emotional battle, the NBCC (India) Limited is set to begin redevelopment of the 30-acre plot into a modern complex—likely along the lines of the government’s General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) projects that are reshaping Delhi’s urban spine. The colony in Vasant Vihar (above), adjacent to some of Delhi’s most upscale neighbourhoods, was built for employees of the erstwhile national carrier. But after the government privatised Air India in 2021, the colony remained under the Centre’s ownership, triggering a contentious dispute with its residents. (HT Archive)

NBCC has floated a tender to appoint a consultant for comprehensive design and engineering services, officials aware of the matter said. The selected agency will draw up a detailed construction blueprint, plan community and common-use infrastructure, and oversee the demolition of the existing structures—810 housing units built as ground-plus-three-floors originally occupied by Air India employees.

“The consultant will be asked to initiate the demolition process, shift utilities, and prepare a detailed plan for a multi-storeyed commercial complex. However, final plans will require government approval,” a senior official said.

Though the redevelopment plans are still being formalised, the prime South Delhi government property is expected to be transformed into a multi-storey complex, equipped with contemporary infrastructure, integrated commercial facilities and green building features.

According to the tender documents reviewed by Hindustan Times, NBCC has earmarked ₹13.67 crore for the demolition and design stage. The overall redevelopment has a projected budget of ₹2,735 crore. The land is owned by the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MHUA), and NBCC has been appointed the executing agency.

The consultant’s scope of work includes master planning, architectural design, structural and MEP (mechanical, electrical and plumbing) engineering, interiors, landscaping, and preparation of an exhaustive operations and maintenance (O&M) manual. The O&M plan will span firefighting systems, DG sets, solar lighting and water heating systems, solid waste management, horticulture, and 24/7 security.

All necessary clearances, including statutory approvals and no objection certificates (NOCs) from central and state agencies, will also fall under the consultant’s remit. “A comprehensive topographical and soil investigation survey will be carried out before construction begins. The entire demolition and planning phase is expected to take up to 36 months,” the official said.

Residents, including retired or serving Air India employees, were served eviction notices around late 2021. A high-pitched protest followed, with former employees staging demonstrations and challenging the decision in the court.

In 2023, the Delhi high court upheld the government’s claim, classifying the land as public property and clearing the way for redevelopment. The last families moved out by mid-2023, under police supervision, bringing an end to an emotional struggle that had stretched nearly two years.

Officials said the upcoming development may follow the model of GPRA projects in Sarojini Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Kasturba Nagar and Mohammadpur, or even the Naoroji Nagar redevelopment, which has a strong commercial orientation. All these projects are part of the Centre’s broader plan to modernise government housing with integrated commercial zones and upgraded infrastructure.

Sustainability is expected to be a cornerstone of the Vasant Vihar redevelopment. The project will incorporate solar lighting systems, efficient water and waste management systems, and environmentally sensitive landscaping.

“Once work begins, the consultant will get about six weeks for concept designs, another two months for architectural and technical drawings, and 30 months for structural proof checks,” the official added.