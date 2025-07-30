Days of Our Lives alum Al Calderon joins NBC's Brilliant Minds Season 2

NBC's Brilliant Minds is back in business for a second season, and it is bringing some fresh talent along for the ride. TV Insider confirms that Days of Our Lives actor Al Calderon has joined the ensemble as a series regular. He will play Nurse Scotty Silva, a sharp, well-connected caregiver who seems to know just about everyone’s secrets. Deadline first broke the casting news on July 29. Al Calderon joins the cast of Brilliant Minds(Instagram/alcalderon/nbc)

Calderon’s character has that blend of charisma and savvy that shakes things up on the hospital floor. His addition follows earlier announcements of Brian Altemus and John Clarence Stewart joining the cast. Calderon previously portrayed Javi Hernández on Days, a role that tackled tough issues, including the experience of being openly gay in the face of discrimination.

Returning cast and Season 1 cliffhangers

Zachary Quinto is back as Dr. Oliver Wolf, the intense neurologist inspired by real-life physician and author Oliver Sacks. The rest of the main cast is also returning, including Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alex MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II, Teddy Sears, and Donna Murphy. Mandy Patinkin, who turned up late in Season 1 as Oliver's presumed-dead father Noah, will also return-though it's unclear how prominently.

Season 1 ended with a mess of emotional and professional chaos. Oliver learned the man he had unknowingly met at a disaster site was his own father. On top of that, his budding romance with Josh (Teddy Sears) hit turbulence when Oliver ditched a major gala to reconnect with Noah. Meanwhile, Ericka was quietly using Dana's anxiety meds, and Carol was placed on leave after an ethics complaint.

What to expect from Brilliant Minds season 2

Showrunner Michael Grassi told TV Insider that Season 2 won't hold back. Expect high-stakes cases, messy relationships, and more mental health deep-dives. Oliver’s father becomes his next major patient-a challenge that forces Oliver to confront old wounds and medical mysteries at the same time.

As for Carol, she is not going down without a fight. She’s determined to find out who reported her-and why. Grassi hinted there’s a bigger story behind the complaint. Season 2 will premiere fall 2025, Mondays at 10/9c on NBC. Exact date is still TBA.

FAQs

Who does Al Calderon play in Brilliant Minds?

He plays Nurse Scotty Silva, a savvy and charming caregiver.

When is Season 2 of Brilliant Minds airing?

Fall 2025, Mondays at 10/9c on NBC.

Is Zachary Quinto returning for Season 2?

Yes, he’s back as Dr. Oliver Wolf.

Where did Season 1 of Brilliant Minds leave off?

With Oliver discovering his father is alive and in need of medical help.

Who plays Oliver's father on the show?

Mandy Patinkin portrays Dr. Noah Wolf.