The Simpsons Season 37 confirms release date: When and where to watch?

After nearly four decades of laughter and iconic one-liners, The Simpsons is far from over. As per TV Insider, Fox has officially renewed the legendary animated series, bringing the residents of Springfield back for not just one, but many more seasons. Since its debut in 1989, the show has become a mainstay, with its satirical take on American life and a guest list that is nothing less than Hollywood royalty. With the new season, fans can expect more hilarity and “D’oh!” moments as Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie continue their chaotic adventures. The Simpsons return for season 37(X/@TheSimpsons)

The Simpsons Season 37: Release date and where to watch

The Simpsons is here to stay, at least through 2029. Reportedly, in April 2025, Fox announced a "historic four-season" renewal for the iconic animated series, taking it through Seasons 37 to 40. Season 37 will premiere on Sunday, September 28, at 8/7c on Fox and is set to feature the show’s milestone 800th episode in 2026.

The new seasons will come with a change in episode count. “We used to do 22 a year. For the next four [seasons], we’re doing 17 a year,” showrunner Matt Selman told Variety. “Fifteen that will premiere in America on Fox, and then two exclusives on Disney+. It’s still a full-time job," he added.

All 36 seasons of The Simpsons are currently available for streaming on Disney+. Fans can also watch the show on other streaming services like Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Hulu, and Fandango at Home.

The Simpsons Season 37 Cast details

The Simpsons Season 37 will feature its original cast. From Dan Castellaneta, Nancy Cartwright, Julie Kavner, Hank Azaria, Harry Shearer, to Yeardley Smith, expect familiar voices on the show. But there is fresh buzz around Springfield, too.

According to Variety, the upcoming season will welcome a lineup of exciting guest stars, including Kieran Culkin, Glenn Howerton, Albert Brooks, and Cole Escola, alongside Danny Pudi, Adam Pally, and real-life brothers Brendan and Domhnall Gleeson.

Season 36 of The Simpsons wrapped up on May 18, delivering 17 episodes packed with classic antics and timely topics. The season is available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

FAQs:

1. Will there be a Season 37 of The Simpsons?

Yes, The Simpsons Season 37 premieres on September 28, as part of Fox's fall Animation Domination lineup.

2. Is The Simpsons Season 36 the final season?

No, Season 36 is not the final one. The Simpsons has been renewed through Season 40.

3. Is there any LGBTQ+ representation in The Simpsons?

Yes, The Simpsons features several LGBTQ+ characters, including Waylon Smithers and Patty Bouvier, and has explored related themes in multiple episodes.