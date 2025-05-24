Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
‘After the best season they ever had?’: Fans are upset as Prime Video cancels The Wheel of Time after 3 seasons

BySoumya Srivastava
May 24, 2025 06:29 AM IST

Prime Video cancels The Wheel of Time after three seasons due to declining viewership. Despite global popularity, it did not justify its high production costs.

Prime Video has announced a heartbreaking news for the fans of fantasy epic, The Wheel of Time. The show is being cancelled after three seasons.

A still from The Wheel of Time.
A still from The Wheel of Time.

Wheel of Time, stops

As per a Deadline report, the reason behind the decision is dwindling viewership. The latest third season released on the streamer on April 17. It dropped out of Nielsen’s Top 10 Originals chart after the first three weeks of Season 3.

It added how the Nielsen rankings only reflect U.S. viewership, while streaming renewal decisions consider a show's global performance. The Wheel of Time is a global title and ranked #1 on Prime Video in several countries during its most recent season. However, sources say that despite exploring various options and holding discussions with lead studio Sony TV, the show's overall Season 3 performance didn’t justify its high cost, and Prime Video ultimately chose not to move forward with another season.

What are the fans saying?

Fans of the show are understandably upset. “Wdym Prime canceled The Wheel of Time after the best season they ever had? Rosamund Pike literally spent weeks in a desert for nothing?,” read a comment on Twitter. “Just remembered we’re never gonna see Nynaeve’s true power in the wheel of time,” said another. “another streaming service should buy the wheel of time, fire rafe judkins and retcon the sh*t he did,” suggested another person.

“RIP wheel of time. Was one of the most beautiful shows on air now it’s gone,” said a fan. “Wheel of time cancelled. Now we’re gonna be in a drought of good big budget magical fantasy series,” rued another.

About The Wheel of Time

Headlined by Oscar-nominated star Rosamund Pike, The Wheel of Time is based on Robert Jordan’s bestselling fantasy book series and follows a world where magic exists but can only be wielded by certain individuals.

It revolves around Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike), a member of the Aes Sedai, who embarks on a journey with five young villagers—one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, a figure destined to either save or destroy the world.

