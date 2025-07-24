Hulk Hogan dies at 71: All on WWE star's decades-long friendship with Donald Trump

Hulk Hogan died at the age of 71 after a cardiac arrest on Thursday. The wrestler, whose real name was Terry Gene Bollea, shared a unique relationship with Donald Trump. While not as famously close to him as WWE chairman Vince McMahon, the friendship between Hogan and the president dates back to the 1980s. It was forged over the years through wrestling promotions and political and pop culture intersections, the Sportster reported. Hulk Hogan had often expressed support for Donald Trump.(REUTERS)

Hulk Hogan and Donald Trump's friendship

According to The Sportster, their first encounter dated back to WrestleMania IV and V, which were both sponsored by Trump Plaza in the late ‘80s. Donald Trump, who was already a budding pop culture figure, was immediately drawn to Hogan’s charisma. As wrestling’s top attraction, the WWE Hall of Famer represented the exact over-the-top spectacle Trump was eager to associate with his brand.

The report added that photos of two, alongside legends like Andre The Giant, marked the beginning of a professional acquaintance built on mutual admiration.

Unlike Vince McMahon, who is considered to be one of Trump’s closest allies, Hogan’s relationship with the president was more casual but still meaningful. They often showed public support for one another.

The report added that when Hogan launched his Real American Beer brand last year, Trump promoted it on Truth Social even though he does not drink alcohol himself.

“Hulk Hogan is doing a beer, and if he's doing it, it must be good,” Trump wrote. “Great looking can and logo. Give it a try!!! – DJT,” he added. This endorsement was a symbolic gesture of mutual respect between the two.

Hulk Hogan’s campaign for Donald Trump

According to The Independent, Trump and Hogan’s bond reached a new level of visibility when the wrestler made a surprise appearance during the Republican National Convention in July 2024. Hogan even ripped his shirt on stage in support of Trump’s re-election bid: a moment which has gone viral following Hogan’s demise.

In spite of their camaraderie, the two shared moments of friction as well. On the Impaulsive podcast, Hogan revealed that Trump had once sent him a letter expressing disappointment after Hogan joked about his infamous hair.

