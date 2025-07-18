Who is Brian Fichera? NBC's 'Today' host Dylan Dreyer announces split from husband

Dylan Dreyer, the host of NBC's 'Today,' announced split from her husband of 13 years, Brian Fichera on Friday. The 43-year-old meteorologist on 'Today' announced in a post on Instagram that she her Brian Fichera called it quits on their marriage "a few months ago." Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera. (Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera. on Instagram)

However, Page Six reports that despite the split, she and Fichera have not divorced yet, and continue to live in the same house with their three children, Calvin, 8, Oliver, 5, and Rusty, 3.

"...I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate," she wrote in a Instagram photo with a sunset in the background. “We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another.”

Who Is Brian Fichera, Dylan Dreyer's Husband?

Brian Fichera, 38, is a media professional, much like Dylan Dreyer, except he works from behind the camera. Fichera has worked as a cameraman and producer for NBC News, having worked for Dreyer's show, 'Today,' as well as a few other TV stations before. Fichera and Dreyer met while working for a Boston-based TV station, WHDH, and became friends. Their friendship soon blossomed into romance and Dreyer and Fichera married on October 6, 2012.

Their first son, Calvin Fichera, was born on December 17, 2016; their second son, Oliver Fichera, was born on January 2, 2020; and their third son, Russell James "Rusty" Fichera, was born on September 29, 2021.

Back in 2023, speaking about her marriage in a ‘Today’ episode, Dreyer revealed that she and Frichera enjoyed golfing together and it one of their favorite ways to spend time together. “Golf is the thing we do together. We have a couple of drinks, we laugh," she said.

Despite their split “a few months back,” the couple regularly posts picture of their outings together on Instagram. Recently, they posted photos of an outing on Fourth of July with their children. Another photo shared by Dreyer showed that Fichera travelled with her to the American century golf championships in Lake Tahoe.